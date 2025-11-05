Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute Superman

World According To Absolute Superman #13 & Absolute Green Lantern #8

Article Summary Absolute Green Lantern #8 introduces Absolute Manhunter, Absolute Question, and a key romance for Jo Mullein

Color-coded storytelling reflects the emotional spectrum and flashbacks in Absolute Green Lantern

Absolute Superman #13 sees Smallville under siege, with Lois Lane evolving from army brat to heroic journalist

The Absolute Universe’s dark roots emerge as familiar names hint at deeper corruption and Darkseid’s influence

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… but not massive ones. Today sees the publication of Absolute Green Lantern #8 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay and of Absolute Superman #13 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval. And both bring in more Absolute revelations, with Absolute Green Lantern introducing an Absolute Manhunter and an Absolute Question, with Mark Shaw quitting the police to go private and Renee Montoya heading to Gotham…

…but not before she shares a kiss with Jo Mullein…

and we rocket through her life story. Yes, yes, it could. But what this comic also uses is for colour codes, both for flashbacks within flashbacks and for designating emotions, dangers, subtexts within each panel of montages, and tying into the emotional spectrum classically associated with the Green Lantern.

While Absolute Superman is very much in the now, one that has seen major changes in Smallville, with troops on the ground…

And Lois Lane is turning from army brat to heroic journalist. This is where it begins.

Through adversity, to the stars. And we are checking everyone's names as we go… Cam? Could that be Cameron Chase in Absolute Green Lantern.

Yes, yes it could, as seen two months ago in Absolute Green Lantern #6…

With Cameron Chase as Jo Mullein's ex-wife, meaning Renee Montoya isn't a terrible detective…

… and finally following up on that cliffhanger ending. Or rather, a Lost-style flashback that leads us basically up to that cliffhanger, without taking us over the edge.

Just filling in a few of the blanks…while Absolute Superman sees Lois Lane and Jimmy reprise Mitchell And Webb…

You know the one.

Of course the Nazi soldiers have skulls on their caps as a giveaway. Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen just had… names of bodies such as Lazarus and Omega Men. Neither of which sound particularly good…

… but it does underline the idea that everything in the Absolute Universe is wrong at its heart, built from the essence of Darkseid.

And his influence isn't going away any time soon. Absolute Green Lantern #8 by Al Ewing and Jahnoy Lindsay andAbsolute Superman #13 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval are published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Green Lantern #8 by Al Ewing, Jahnoy Lindsay

Who is Jo Mullein? The wielder of the green power reveals her deepest secrets…as her ex-wife decides whether to help her or turn her in.

Who is Jo Mullein? The wielder of the green power reveals her deepest secrets…as her ex-wife decides whether to help her or turn her in. Absolute Superman #13 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval

The Battle of Kansas has begun as the tanks of Lazarus Corp come rolling down the streets of Smallville. Haunted and weakened from the horrors he suffered at the hands of Brainiac and Ra's al Ghul, Superman wages a last desperate fight for everything and everyone he has come to hold dear!

