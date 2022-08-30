World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #18 Preview

The Pussycats get a gig in this preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #18, but it isn't all its cracked up to be. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #18

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221288

(W) Ron Robbins, Tom DeFalco (A) Jeff Shultz (CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in "Wooden it Be Nice," while the gang is at the annual Riverdale Fall Carnival, a loud noise transforms Betty into a wooden puppet, hoping to become a real girl! Will her wish be granted in this fun take on the classic Pinocchio story? Then, in "Only the Strong Survive," Pepper decides to help Melody become more self-reliant by taking her on a camping trip. Pepper's plan is to have Melody take copious notes on how to set up a camping site and survive off the land. Melody proves to be inept at everything… except attracting teenage boys!

In Shops: 8/31/2022

SRP: 14.99

