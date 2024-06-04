Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, marvel unlimited

X-Men From The Ashes Infinity #1-3 by Alex Paknadel & Diogenes Neves

Solicits for X-Men From The Ashes Infinity #1-3 by Alex Paknadel and Diogenes Neves for Marvel Unlimited, #1 dropping tomorrow.

Article Summary Marvel drops X-Men Infinity: From The Ashes #1 tomorrow by Alex Paknadel & Diogenes Neves.

The series explores Jean Grey as Phoenix and her relationship with Cyclops.

Issue #2 features Cyclops' psychic battle during a romantic retreat gone wrong.

Phoenix races to rescue Cyclops from a chilling fate in Norway in issue #3.

We have a new cover for X-Men Infinity: From The Ashes #1, dropping on Marvel Unlimited tomorrow… by Alex Paknadel and Diogenes Neves. And the solicits and dates for the first three issues. And yes, it looks like it is this comic that will be telling the story of Jean Grey and Scott Summers, even as Scott leads the X-Men team and Jean Grey is out in space as Phoenix. Oh and the nice Beast, as opposed to the nasty dead original Beast. No, I don't think he got a funeral.

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1

June 05, 2024

Alex Paknadel, Diogenes Neves

Cyclops may be the inheritor of Xavier's dream, but Phoenix is fire and life incarnate! Where and when can this super-powered couple take some time for themselves? What does it mean for their future together? And what deadly force threatens their relationship?

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES INFINITY COMIC (2024) #2

June 17, 2024

Alex Paknadel, Diogenes Neves

A psychic force has taken ahold of Cyclops during a romantic getaway with Jean Grey. Can Phoenix uncover the source or will the X-Men's new era begin with tragedy? X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES INFINITY COMIC (2024) #3

June 24, 2024

Alex Paknadel, Diogenes Neves

Cyclops is trapped in the frigid mountains of Norway. With Scott's mind caged and his body freezing by a psychic phantom, it's up to Phoenix to save the day. But even if she can rescue Scott, can she discover what's haunting him before it tears them apart?

Marvel Unlimited, owned by Marvel Comics, is an all-you-can-eat digital comics streaming service with more than 30,000 comic book issues in its archive, available through the Web, iOS, and Android. And now getting a new, or at least relaunched, digital-exclusive X-Men series for From The Ashes.

