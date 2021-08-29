X-Men Preview Double Feature: Hellions #15 and New Mutants #21

There are two X-books in stores on Wednesday as Jonathan Hickman's time on the X-Men draws to a close (but the first act of his story prepares to continue on indefinitely, in the true spirit of comics. First up is Hellions #15, which promises a schism for the Hellions when Psylocke's secrets are revealed. Check out a preview here:

HELLIONS #15

MARVEL COMICS

HELLIONS #15 HANS VAR

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Stephen Segovia

SINISTER SECRETS!

PSYLOCKE's secret deal with MR. SINISTER will cause a schism within the HELLIONS! Also, TARN THE UNCARING wants his stuff back! Parental Advisory

In Shops: 9/1/2021

That's Hellions #15. Also in stores on Wednesday, New Mutants #15 sees an unwanted house guest in the Summers' home on the moon. Is this rogue Brood here to murder the X-men? Or did Scott, Logan, and Jean just decide to get extra kinky this weekend and add a fourth? Check out the preview below and decide for yourself.

NEW MUTANTS #21

MARVEL COMICS

NEW MUTANTS #21 EDGE VAR

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Martin Simmonds

MAYHEM ON THE MOON! There's something creeping in the shadows of the Summer House…and the NEW MUTANTS are about to come face-to-face with it. And back on Earth, the team is turning against itself as they gear up for their biggest battle yet. Rated T+

In Shops: 9/1/2021

