X-Men Preview Double Feature: Hellions #15 and New Mutants #21

There are two X-books in stores on Wednesday as Jonathan Hickman's time on the X-Men draws to a close (but the first act of his story prepares to continue on indefinitely, in the true spirit of comics. First up is Hellions #15, which promises a schism for the Hellions when Psylocke's secrets are revealed. Check out a preview here:

HELLIONS #15
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210657
JUL210658 – HELLIONS #15 HANS VAR – $3.99
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Stephen Segovia
SINISTER SECRETS!
PSYLOCKE's secret deal with MR. SINISTER will cause a schism within the HELLIONS! Also, TARN THE UNCARING wants his stuff back!

Parental Advisory
In Shops: 9/1/2021
SRP: $3.99

That's Hellions #15. Also in stores on Wednesday, New Mutants #15 sees an unwanted house guest in the Summers' home on the moon. Is this rogue Brood here to murder the X-men? Or did Scott, Logan, and Jean just decide to get extra kinky this weekend and add a fourth? Check out the preview below and decide for yourself.

NEW MUTANTS #21
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210644
JUL210645 – NEW MUTANTS #21 EDGE VAR – $3.99
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Martin Simmonds
MAYHEM ON THE MOON! There's something creeping in the shadows of the Summer House…and the NEW MUTANTS are about to come face-to-face with it. And back on Earth, the team is turning against itself as they gear up for their biggest battle yet.

Rated T+
In Shops: 9/1/2021
SRP: $3.99

