X-Men Villain Malice – A South Yorkshire Goth? Excalibur #20 Spoilers

Okay, so here's something I wasn't expecting today. There are a number of British characters in the X-Men world, the Braddocks, the Stuarts, Pete Wisdom, Chamber, Moira Mactaggert, David Haller, Mister Sinister – and Emma Frost does a fine impression. But today in Excalibur #20, we add another, the psychic possessor, former member of Mister Sinister's The Marauders, Malice.

And not just from Generic Britain, but it turns out that Alice McAllister is from one of my old stomping grounds, Doncaster in South Yorkshire. Americans, if you are looking for an accent, Kevin Keegan will at least come close.

As a teenage girl in the usual conflicts with her mother, over staying out late, over tattoos, and not doing her A-Level coursework.

And that skull choker that indicates someone is possessed by Malice, rather than being some kind of iconic totem, all down to being part of that teenage goth rebellion look.

And she even goes to Leeds for the nightlife (well, compared to Doncaster back then, I would have too), as Betsy Braddock takes a peek.

And Betsy Braddock finds a common nightlife experience. The Violet Velveteen may be fictional but it does smack rather of the now-destroyed Duchess of York, turned into a shop by Hugo Boss. I saw Pulp play there in 1993, which does make the next panel seem rather apt.

Betsy Braddock wanted to live like common people, common people like Alice McAllister. Any excuse to put that track on, right?

EXCALIBUR #20

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210601

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

THE PHANTOM MENACE! An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa – unseen, unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99