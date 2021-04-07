X-Men Villain Malice – A South Yorkshire Goth? Excalibur #20 Spoilers

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Okay, so here's something I wasn't expecting today. There are a number of British characters in the X-Men world, the Braddocks, the Stuarts, Pete Wisdom, Chamber, Moira Mactaggert, David Haller, Mister Sinister  – and Emma Frost does a fine impression. But today in Excalibur #20, we add another, the psychic possessor, former member of Mister Sinister's The Marauders, Malice.

And not just from Generic Britain, but it turns out that Alice McAllister is from one of my old stomping grounds, Doncaster in South Yorkshire. Americans, if you are looking for an accent, Kevin Keegan will at least come close.

X-Men Villain Malice - Is A Yorkshire Goth? Excalibur #20 Spoilers
Excalibur #20

As a teenage girl in the usual conflicts with her mother, over staying out late, over tattoos, and not doing her A-Level coursework.

A Town Called Malice
Excalibur #20

And that skull choker that indicates someone is possessed by Malice, rather than being some kind of iconic totem, all down to being part of that teenage goth rebellion look.

A Town Called Malice
Excalibur #20

And she even goes to Leeds for the nightlife (well, compared to Doncaster back then, I would have too), as Betsy Braddock takes a peek.

A Town Called Malice
Excalibur #20

And Betsy Braddock finds a common nightlife experience. The Violet Velveteen may be fictional but it does smack rather of the now-destroyed Duchess of York, turned into a shop by Hugo Boss. I saw Pulp play there in 1993, which does make the next panel seem rather apt.

The Latest Preparations For The Hellfire Gala
Excalibur #20

Betsy Braddock wanted to live like common people, common people like Alice McAllister. Any excuse to put that track on, right?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuTMWgOduFM

EXCALIBUR #20
MARVEL COMICS
FEB210601
(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar
THE PHANTOM MENACE! An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa – unseen, unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  