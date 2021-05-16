Yara Flor Comes to the DC Universe in Wonder Girl #1 [Preview]

DC Comics has released a preview of Wonder Girl #1, the latest comic to spin out of DC Future State. Wonder Woman's world will be changed forever by this comic, the solicit claims, which is just DC's way of saying that the Wonder Woman universe will be rocked to its foundations leaving nothing the same again. Check out the preview below and look for Wonder Girl #1 in stores on Tuesday.

WONDER GIRL #1

DC Comics

0321DC003

0321DC004 – WONDER GIRL #1 CVR B BILQUIS EVELY CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0321DC005 – WONDER GIRL #1 CVR C BLANK CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones

The story of Yara Flor starts here! Raised in the faroff land of Boise, Idaho, Yara Flor has always felt something was missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it. Little does she know her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever. Her return has been prophesied, and with that prophecy comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond. Danger lurks around every corner—but is this young hero ready for her journey? Find out in a debut issue you absolutely cannot miss! Spinning out of the bestselling Future State: Wonder Woman, acclaimed writer/artist Joëlle Jones makes a triumphant return to the character to officially introduce her into the DC Universe. You think you know Wonder Girl, but you have never seen her like this!

In Shops: 2021-05-18

SRP: $3.99