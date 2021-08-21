Yen Press Announces 13 Manga and Light Novels For February 2022

The ever-prolific Yen Press released a list of 13 new manga and light novels (the Japanese term for YA novels) that will be published in February 2022. It's a combination of new and established titles in the genres already popular in the Yen Press stable.

Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie (manga)

Original Story by Hiroro Akizakura

Art by Shino Akiyama

Character Design by Dangmill

Cecilia has been reincarnated as the villainess of a dating sim who is fated to die no matter the route. If she becomes a Shrine Maiden candidate (only girls are chosen), she'll absolutely wind up dead. No question about it. To avoid this fate, Cecilia decides to cross-dress as a man…She will do whatever it takes to achieve a peaceful and carefree life, but if her guise ever slips, it's game over! Based on the light novel by Hiroro Akizakura!

Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie is a fun-filled manga that stands out as an excellent example of isekai stories taking place in the world of otome games—a rising trend in the genre! The light novel is scheduled for a November 2021 release by Yen On.

Minami Nanami Wants to Shine

Original Story by Yuki Yaku

Art by Bana Yoshida

Character Design by Fly

Everyone wants to shine, and high schooler Minami Nanami is no exception. One day, she reaches a turning point, and her mother introduces her to the modeling industry. There, she discovers a whole new world, but nothing is ever that simple…

Hot on the heels of the hit-light novel series Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki comes this spin-off manga is written by the original author, Yuki Yaku, and starring the beloved Minami! Due to the popularity of the Winter 2021 anime adaptation, many fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this spin-off manga series focusing on a fan-favorite character.

The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring (manga)

Original Story by Jyun Hayase

Art by Yue Matsuyuki

Character Design by Yasuyuki Torikai

Noblewoman Aurora has a deep love…for embroidery! Even during fancy dinner parties, she's usually more interested in admiring the gowns of the ladies than trying to win the affections of men. But at one such party, her peaceful night is shattered by a single mysterious ring…

The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring is a manga adaptation based on a hit web novel. The series mixes traditional fantasy elements, such as palace intrigue and handsome young princes, with a shojo twist to present an irresistible work that appeals to fans of series such as Fiancée of the Wizard and I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss.

The Wolf Never Sleeps (manga)

Story by Shien BIS

Art by Gonbe Shinkawa

Character Design by Taga Kiichi

Seeking strength and glory, the adventurer Lecan challenges monster and maze alike. Until one day, he finds a mysterious black hole…leading to another world! But even there, the path of the "One-Eyed Wolf" remains unchanged. The only question is—can he survive this new world?

The Wolf Never Sleeps is a manga based on a web novel by Shien BIS, the creator of the light novel series King of the Labyrinth, published by Yen On. This manga series is centered around a tough and gritty protagonist who takes on a variety of fantasy and JRPG-style challenges, making it greatly appealing to the large following of Goblin Slayer.

Run on Your New Legs

Story & Art by Wataru Midori

After the loss of his left leg, Kikuzato's dream of becoming the ace striker on the high school soccer team comes to an end…permanently. But endings are always followed by beginnings—and so, with a prosthetic leg, Kikuzato finds a new dream. He's going to become a track star and win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics! A sixty-meter race in Shibuya is only the first step…

Run on Your New Legs delivers an experience unlike any sports manga since Takehiko Inoue's Real was published over a decade ago. It possesses the fun of challenge and competition that has made the genre so popular in recent years, but as a story centered around an athlete who is adapting to life with his new prosthetic leg, this manga depicts a unique experience not often covered by media.

Catch These Hands!

Story & Art by murata

One day, Takebe, a former delinquent trying to leave that part of her past behind for good, runs into her high school rival, Soramori. The two fight for the first time in years, and, being desperately out of practice, Takebe loses—leaving her no choice but to accept Soramori's request to start dating her…?!

From artist murata, who possesses an art style that is both unique and completely adorable, Catch These Hands! is an excellent new addition to the Yen Press lineup of yuri manga! Yuri fans will find a lot to love in this manga series filled with comedic moments, slice-of-life storytelling, and irresistible romance.

Mizuno & Chayama

Story & Art by Yuhta Nishio

In a small town where water and tea are the residents' livelihood, tensions are rising between a major tea company and the opposition party, who insists the company is polluting the water. Mizuno, whose father is the leader of the opposition party, and Chayama, the only daughter of the tea company's owners, aren't allowed to talk to each other—but even so, they continue to meet in secret…

Mizuno & Chayama is a dramatic yuri series involving two characters, one who is the daughter of a tea company and another who is the daughter of a party that opposes it, caught in a Romeo & Juliet story. This latest work by After Hours creator Yuhta Nishio is an emotional tale complemented by beautiful artwork.

The Holy Grail of Eris (light novel)

Story by Kujira Tokiwa

Illustration by Yuunagi

Connie is a young noblewoman whose only standout quality is her sincerity. Maybe that's why she loses her fiancée and gets framed for a crime in the span of one night. Just as all hope seems lost, the ghost of an infamous villainess who was executed years ago possesses her and clears her name. With her incomparable charisma and intelligence, the spirit of Scarlet Castiel turns the tables in the blink of an eye. In return, Connie insists that she help uncover the truth surrounding her new benefactor's untimely death and a conspiracy that continues to this very day!

The Holy Grail of Eris is a breath of fresh air in the light novel category. In addition to being an intriguing fantasy story told from the point of view of a female protagonist, it is one of the few mystery light novels that have made their way into the English-speaking world.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (light novel)

Story by Kotei Kobayashi

Illustration by riichu

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity—scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess is a fun and comedic light novel series following an inept protagonist thrown into a fiery situation! This hilarious and adorable tale is a throwback to beloved vampire comedies, such as Chibi Vampire, as well as newer series focused on leaders with quirky challenges, such as The Eminence in Shadow.

Warlords of Sigrdrifa Rusalka

Story by Tappei Nagatsuki

Illustration by Takuya Fujima

Character Design by WAR WINGS CLUB

The arrival of mysterious invaders known only as the Pillars threatens to wipe out all of civilization. Humanity's last hope rests in the hands of the Valkyries; young women bequeathed with supernatural aircraft by the god Odin to send the Pillars back whence they came! A sky-high fantasy from the author of Re: Zero!

Warlords of Sigrdrifa Rusalka is the first of two light novel series that are the basis of the Fall 2020 anime series Warlords of Sigrdrifa. As a story told by Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- creator Tappei Nagatsuki, this light novel will appeal greatly to the large following of fans of the iconic series.

Josee, the Tiger and the Fish (novel)

Story by Seiko Tanabe

Unable to get around without a wheelchair, doll-like Josee leads a solitary, housebound existence. But when she meets her new live-in caretaker, a recent college graduate named Tsuneo, everything in her life is upended. Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish depict the fragile, strangely erotic relationship that blossoms between these two young people. In addition to the title story, this collection also includes seven short tales centering on working women and the myriad of loves and partings throughout their lives.

Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish is a beloved short story originally published in Monthly Kadokawa in 1984. Since its initial publication, it has been widely celebrated and adapted into live-action films in Japan and Korea. In 2020, it was made into an anime film. The original short story now makes its way to the English-speaking world, along with seven other short stories that are equally brilliant.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Woof! (manga)

Original Story by Kafka Asagiri

Art by Neco Kanai

Character Design by Sango Harukawa

From the pages of Bungo Stray Dogs comes a new series about the peaceful everyday lives of the cast…only now the Armed Detective Agency and Mafia characters are mini?! This cozy gag manga about the cute adventures of Atsushi and crew brings a different charm from the original!

Bungo Stray Dogs: Woof! is a fun gag spin-off of Bungo Stray Dogs, a manga series that has had a resurgence in popularity in the past year. This hilarious spin-off manga was the basis of the anime Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, which aired in the Winter 2021 season to the delight of fans who were eager for more content.

Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game

Adaptation by Tadaaki Kawahito and Group SNE

Story by Kumo Kagyu

Character Design by Noboru Kannatuski

Editorial Supervison by Jun Yasuda.

The Adventurers Guild has a long list of quests for you and your party: rescuing young maidens from ritual sacrifice, quashing a heretical ceremony in ancient ruins, and locating lost treasures within a crypt teeming with skeletons and specters! In this tabletop RPG set in the world of the Goblin Slayer series, you'll find faithful reproductions of the various races and classes taken straight from the novels.

Goblin Slayer Tabletop Roleplaying Game is the second TTRPG release from Yen On. As a light novel property largely inspired by RPG tropes, Goblin Slayer is the perfect property to center a TTRPG around. This game will surely delight both fans who have loved Goblin Slayer for years and new fans ready to enter the world for the first time!