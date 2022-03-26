Yen Press Announces 9 New Upcoming Manga and Prose Titles

Yen Press announced 9 new titles from Japan due to be published in September 2022. These include two new novels—Studio Chizu's BELLE and Sugar Apple Fairy Tale; manga adaptations of light novels, The Executioner and Her Way of Life, I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top, and Sasaki & Peeps; the launch of three new manga series, Coffee Moon, So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? and She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat; and an autobiographical manga Embrace Your Size.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Vol. 1 (light novel)

Story by Miri Mikawa

Art by Aki

"Anne Halford is a candy crafter determined to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a Silver Sugar Master, a title bestowed only by royalty. In order to travel to the capital and realize her dream, she purchases Challe, a handsome but foul-mouthed fairy, as her bodyguard. Anne wishes to befriend her new companion, but in this kingdom where fairies are treated as property, Challe wants nothing to do with humans. Will this journey with Anne change his mind…?"

Yen Press has been simultaneously publishing the manga adaptation of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale since November 2021. Now fans can read the light novel series that started it all! This fantasy plays on popular tropes, featuring a reluctant magical companion and a slow burn, enemies-to-lovers romance. The story for this novel was written by Miri Mikawa and its artist, Aki, was responsible for Olympos, The Angel of Elhamburg, and the manga adaptation of The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap. An anime adaptation of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale was announced in September that is sure to bring even more fans to this series.

The Executioner and Her Way of Life, Vol. 1 (manga)

Story by Mato Sato

Art by Ryo Mitsuya

"The Lost Ones are strangers from another world, hailing from a place no one has ever heard of called "Japan." These wanderers have been associated with catastrophes since many years ago, and the solemn duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. But when her mission is complicated by a Japanese girl named Akari who refuses to die, Menou embarks on a peculiar journey to find something that can slay even an immortal who insists on traveling with her would-be killer!"

The Executioner and Her Way of Life has quickly become one of the most popular light novel series published by Yen Press. Its fanbase is only expected to grow with an anime debuting this spring on Crunchyroll. With expansive world-building, a compelling, adventurous storyline, and a romance between its two leads, this manga will satisfy readers across different genres.

I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top, Vol. 1 (manga)

Story and art by Syuichi Tsukishima

"Allen gets such poor grades at Grand Swordcraft Academy that his fellow students have dubbed him the "Reject Swordsman." But one day, he is granted a mysterious button that, when pressed, will give him one hundred million years to train in an alternate reality. With an ungodly amount of practice under his belt, the world is about to see what this underachiever can really do!"

I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top is a manga adaptation of the popular light novel series of the same name. This quirky series features a powerful protagonist who was cursed to live millions of years going through tortuous training. With its comedic storytelling and overpowered protagonist, this series appeals greatly to fans of The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious and Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.

Sasaki & Peeps, Vol. 1 (manga)

Story by Buncololi

Art by Pureji Osho

"When Sasaki brightens up his tired corporate life by buying a pet sparrow, he never imagined the bird would actually be a reincarnated sage from another world! With his new avian roommate teaching him all sorts of magic tricks, could this be Sasaki's chance to escape his droll office job?"

Sasaki & Peeps is a manga series that combines isekai elements and slice-of-life storytelling in a tale about a reincarnated sage providing magical assistance to an everyday office worker. Yen Press previously announced the publication of the original Sasaki & Peeps light novel series, which is being released this summer.

Coffee Moon, Vol. 1

Story and art by Mochito Bota

"Pieta, a normal girl, leads a normal, uneventful life in a world of constant black rain. As the rain pours down, like it always does, she takes her usual route to school and has a pleasant conversation with her friend Danae. This is what every day is like for Pieta, and she takes a sort of everyday satisfaction from her totally normal life. But then her typical, pleasant conversation with Danae…doesn't happen. "Why…?! Why can I remember…yesterday's today?!!""

Coffee Moon is a dark and mysterious manga series that puts a new spin on time loop stories. With its intriguing plot and beautiful, atmospheric art, fans of dark fantasy such as Shadows House or mysteries like The Detective Is Already Dead will want to uncover the secrets of this strange new world.

So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin?, Vol. 1

Story and art by Miki Nazuna

"Office worker Akira Yagami's altruistic nature usually gets him the short end of the stick. When he dies after saving a kid from oncoming traffic…he reincarnates in another world as a goblin?! Normally, goblins only live for seven days, but Akira's newfound powers let him defy the species' normal life span…and are the key to his path to becoming the strongest goblin ever!"

So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? is a quirky new isekai manga with a fun twist! This hilarious fantasy tells the story of Akira, a kind office worker who is reborn as a goblin in another world but with an ability that allows him to quickly become overpowered. This manga is perfect for readers of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime or I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too.

She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Sakaomi Yuzaki

"Cooking is how Nomoto de-stresses, but one day, she finds herself making way more than she can eat by herself. And so, she invites her neighbor Kasuga, who also lives alone. What will come out of this impromptu dinner invitation…?"

She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat is an adorable manga series sure to satisfy anyone looking for a feel good read. With its portrayal of friendship and the joy of a good plate of food, readers of culinary manga like Not Love But Delicious Foods will enjoy this series as well. This lovable story will appeal to readers of slice-of-life and leave fans hungry for more.

Embrace Your Size

Story and Art by hara

"A love letter to those who dream of being fashionable but consider their weight as an obstacle, this uplifting comic essay by a plus-sized author chronicles her own journey with body positivity and learning to love herself as she is."

Embrace Your Size is an inspiring memoir that takes readers on the author's personal journey from struggling with bulimia and body image issues to body positivity and acceptance. As Hara learns to love her body and live and dress fabulously, she gives permission for readers to embrace themselves as well! Readers who love comic essays like Secretly, I've Been Suffering About Being Sexless or I Don't Know How to Give Birth! will enjoy this new contribution to the genre.

Studio Chizu's BELLE

Story by Mamoru Hosoda

"Suzu is a seventeen-year-old high school student living in rural Kochi who has kept the world at arm's length ever since her mother's death many years ago. But at a friend's suggestion, she dips her toes into <U>, a vast virtual world on the Internet and starts going by Belle. As she explores this new world in her online avatar, Suzu reveals her hidden singing talent and becomes a sensation the world over, drawing the attention of a mysterious being called the Dragon. Who is this ferocious yet lonely stranger and what will come of their fateful meeting…?"

Studio Chizu's BELLE is the evocative and compelling Beauty and the Beast retelling featuring Suzu, a lonely girl who is able to live a separate life in the virtual world where she is loved, and a mysterious figure known only as the Dragon. This novel adaptation of Studio Chizu's stunning anime movie Belle will be released in a beautifully packaged hardcover similar to previous releases of Wolf Children and your name. that fans will want to collect.