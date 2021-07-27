Yet Another Rando Knows Who Batman Is? (Detective Comics Spoilers)

How many people know that Bruce Wayne is Batman? Not as many know Clark Kent is Superman these days since he told the world, but it seems that Bruce is getting more and more careless. Today's Detective Comics #1040 by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora adds another to the list of villains from Ra's Al Ghul to The Joker who know his secret these days.

I say villain, he is in a cell with Bruce Wayne for drunken behaviour, but a misdemeanor counts for the Batman rogue gallery. And he has previous with Batman as a bystander.

There's often a scene in a superhero movie when, confronting someone, the superhero pulls off his mask to have an emotional talk, and to justify the amount of money the studio has spent on the actor, rather than just show their mouth. And very little thought to the bystanders who may be rubbernecking.

We all know how wearing face masks can be annoying these days. That's been Batman's life, and Doan Mora lets you feel it. And all it takes is a mote of dust in one eye…

Is this the last we will see of Drunk Tank Man? Will he come back to threaten Batman with his knowledge? all he needs to do is drink one bottle of the brown stuff and he transforms into Batman's greatest threat?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1040 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Dan Watters (A) Dan Mora, Kyle Hotz (CA) Lee Bermejo

When the cops brought Bruce Wayne in for questioning last month, a giant money-man with a bazooka and a mustache for days blew the place up. So what's that mean for Gotham's ex-favorite son? Well, it means Bruce Wayne has to spend a weekend in lockup! Can Batman's alter ego go the weekend without getting stabbed? (I suppose to be fair, he's stabbed on the reg as Batman anyway…) PLUS: A major Batman villain meets his death in a story that will rock the world of Gotham City in a monstrous way! Do not miss: The Night [REDACTED] Was Killed by Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 07/27/2021