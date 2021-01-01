Youth For The New Year – Thank FOC It's Friday, 1st of January 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And no Lunar as well. Not UCS anymore, though. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Dark Horse has a lot of big, interesting books, starting with Autobiographix, featuring stories by Will Eisner, William Stout, Gabriel Bá and Fábio Moon, Stan Sakai, Sergio Aragonés , and many more

There's a collection of Barbalien: Red Planet by Tate Brombal, Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta.

We also have the Hellsing Deluxe Edition – volume 3 – from Kohta Hirano.

There's also the original graphic novel Static by Matt Lesniewski to bear in mind.

And the print collection of ComiXology title Youth by Curt Pires and Alex Diotto. Order 5 copies and stores will receive 5 free book plates (max of 20 per store) with original artwork designed by Jock and signed by Curt Pires.

IDW has the rather late Star Wars Aventures: Clone Wars: Battle Tales graphic novel by Michael Moreci and Derek Charm to add to the pot.

IDW also have the even later full colour From Hell Master Edition.

Image Comics has the pirate collection, A Man Among Ye, by Stephanie Phillips and Craig Cermak which I promise will sell to the rather large pirate loving community – and not the illegal kind.

The Department Of Truth is still seeing its numbers rise. Have you checked yours for #5?

How did Steve Skroce's Post Americana #1 do? #2 is up.

The Chain Gang – and black and white overprint – comes to Spawn #314.

The Man-Thing Omnibus is up.

Boom has the Firefly: New Sheriff In The Verse hardcover up.

Missing Riverdale? Archie has the South Side Serpents one-shot up for FOC.

Black Mask has Maria Llovet's original graphic novel Loud up for FOC. Faithless fans may miss this.

's original graphic novel Loud up for FOC. Faithless fans may miss this. Oni Press has Rick & Morty: Deathstalkers #1 up for FOC too.

While DC has big books only for FOC – Amythyst, Dead Super-Villains, Nightwing: The Joker War, Batman & The Outsiders Vol 3 and Lex Luthor Man Of Metropolis.

What's on your FOC?

