Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Video Games | Tagged: My Arms Are Longer Now, Toot Games

My Arms Are Longer Now Releases Extended Console Trailer

Check out the latest console trailer for My Arms Are Longer Now as the developers show off more of the game on the PlayStation 5

Article Summary My Arms Are Longer Now gets a new extended console trailer, spotlighting more gameplay and story for PlayStation 5 players.

The stealth comedy heist game stars a criminal with absurdly long arms, using stretchy tricks to sneak, steal, and solve puzzles.

My Arms Are Longer Now launches on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store before the end of 2026, with consoles planned later.

Developed by Toot Games and published by Jackbox Games, the indie title mixes physical comedy, stealth, and creative heists.

Toot Games and Jackbox Games released a brand-new trailer for My Arms Are Longer Now, showing off more of the console version of the game. Specifically for PlayStation players, as they delve a little deeper into the gameplay and story behind the title, you play a criminal who can pull off lots of things with arms that happen to be extremely long. You can check out the trailer here as the game will arrive on PC first via Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime before the end of 2026, with the console version being planned for a 20207 launch.

Its Easy To Pull Off a Heist When My Arms Are Longer Now

You are a yucky long-armed thief. Snake through levels, retract like a vacuum cord, or put on a sock to seduce a lonely guard – whatever it takes to pull off the perfect heist! My Arms Are Longer Now blends physical comedy, creative puzzle design, and unique stealth gameplay. My Arms Are Longer Now blends physical comedy, creative puzzle design, and unique stealth gameplay. Some of the features include:

An arm that retracts like a vacuum cord

A hard-boiled detective on your tail (or shoulder?), one week from retirement

Riches like you wouldn't believe (at least 60 bucks!)

The game is developed by a small Australian indie team led by Matthew Jackson, previously game designer on Need for Speed: No Limits and nominated for Excellence in Micro Games at the 2023 Freeplay Awards, and Millie Holten, creator of the Long Head web comedy series with tens of millions of views to date and a nomination for Best Online Drama or Comedy from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. Each of My Arms Are Longer Now's levels presents players with a new environment that will twist their arms in ridiculous ways, from stealing bicycles to ruining children's birthday parties.

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