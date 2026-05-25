Posted in: Pop Culture, PowerA, Technology | Tagged: controller, headphones

PowerA Has Released a New "Tropical Vibes" Gaming Collection

PowerA decided to give players a couple of new colorway options for both their controllers and headsets with a tropical look to them

Article Summary PowerA’s new Tropical Vibes collection adds fresh aqua and sunset-inspired colorways to select controllers and headsets.

PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller features Hall Effect controls, 30-hour battery life, and multi-device play modes.

PowerA Advantage Plus Wired Controller packs Quick-Twist thumbsticks, Hall Effect modules, trigger rumble, and remapping.

PowerA LucidSound LS10 Universal Wired Headset delivers 50mm audio, flip-to-mute mic, and broad multiplatform support.

PowerA decided to release a couple of new colorway options for some of their items, as they have introduced a "Tropical Vibes" option in their gaming collection. As you can see here, they have offered up two different combos, as there's one that has an aqua look to it, while the other has a kind of black sunset appearance. Both are available to specific designs, as we have more details about them below.

Got Your Tropical Vibes On With The New PowerA Gaming Collection

A bold lineup of controllers and headsets inspired by sun-soaked color, ocean tones, and neon-lit nights. Blending style with performance, the collection introduces a cohesive range of Advantage controllers and LucidSound LS10 headsets designed to match how players feel, play, and show up in their space. From soft, laid-back gradients to high-contrast, nightlife-inspired designs, Tropical Vibes captures both sides of summer – day and night – giving players the freedom to define their own look and energy.

Advantage Wireless Controller

Hall Effect Thumbsticks & Triggers: Contact-free magnetic sensors help eliminate stick drift. Multi-Device Play: Switch between 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth®, or wired modes. Tactical Trigger Locks: Adjustable 2-way trigger locks for customizable gameplay. 1000Hz Polling Rate: Ultra-fast response time for competitive PC gaming (wired mode only). Advanced Gaming Buttons: Four mappable buttons for quick, on-the-fly customization. Officially Licensed: Designed for Xbox Series X|S and compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10/11. Rechargeable Battery: Up to 30 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

Advantage Plus Wired Controller

Quick-Twist Thumbsticks: Adjust thumbstick height mid-game with ease. Hall Effect Modules: Magnetic sensors help reduce stick drift. Advanced Gaming Buttons: Two mappable buttons for quick customization. Dual Rumble Motors: Immersive vibration feedback that brings games to life. Impulse Triggers: Built-in trigger motors deliver reactive rumble sensations. Extra-Long USB-C® Cable: Includes a 10 ft. cable for flexible play. Ergonomic Design: Lightweight build with textured grips for lasting comfort.

LS10 Universal Wired Headset

Premium Audio: Custom-tuned 50mm drivers deliver clear, immersive sound and enhanced positional awareness. Comfort-Focused Design: Ultra-lightweight, glasses-friendly fit with breathable earpads. Easy Audio Controls: On-ear volume dial and flip-to-mute mic for quick adjustments. Multiplatform Compatibility: Works with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile, and more.

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