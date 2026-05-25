Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: SSD, TerraMaster

TerraMaster Unveils The New D1 SSD Rugged Enclosure

TerraMaster revealed a new solid-state drive protector option designed to be more secure and prevent damage with the D1 SSD Rugged Enclosure

Article Summary TerraMaster D1 SSD Rugged Enclosure launches with IP67 waterproofing, dust protection, and crush-resistant armor.

Built with aircraft-grade aluminum, the TerraMaster D1 SSD enclosure resists drops, corrosion, and harsh conditions.

TerraMaster packs USB 3.2 Gen2, UASP, and TRIM into the D1 SSD enclosure for transfer speeds up to 1020 MB/s.

The TerraMaster D1 SSD Rugged Enclosure supports up to 8TB NVMe storage and works with PCs, Macs, Linux, TVs, and phones.

TerraMaster has revealed a new solid-state drive protector for those who absolutely abuse theirs, as they unveiled the D1 SSD Rugged Enclosure. This thing has literally been given rugged armor that is designed to be waterproof, resist fall damage, and be resistant to being crushed, with an all-metal heatsink design. This thing has literally been built to make sure whatever SSD you load into it will take a beating and survive. We have mroe details about it below as it's currently on sale for $30.

TerraMaster Offers Better Protected System With D1 SSD Rugged Enclosure

The D1 SSD features a unibody aircraft-grade aluminum alloy chassis that provides outstanding scratch resistance, corrosion protection, and durability under extreme temperature variations. Precision silicone seals ensure full IP67 certification, allowing the enclosure to withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes and full protection against dust and splashes. Its shock-resistant internal design absorbs impacts from drops and collisions, while the robust aluminum structure endures pressures up to 1.2 tons, safeguarding internal drives even under vehicle-level weight. These features make the D1 SSD a resilient companion in unpredictable outdoor conditions, construction sites, or any high-intensity work environment.

High-speed performance is delivered through a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface with UASP protocol and TRIM optimization, achieving sequential read and write speeds of up to 1020 MB/s. Large files, such as 4K video or high-resolution photo collections, transfer in seconds. The all-metal housing provides a heat dissipation area 2.5 times larger than typical enclosures, and the fanless passive cooling design ensures silent operation without sacrificing thermal stability.

Supporting up to 8TB of M.2 2280 NVMe SSD storage across PCIe 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0 standards, the D1 SSD can store millions of high-resolution images or thousands of HD movies. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, TVs, and OTG-enabled smartphones, the enclosure also supports one-touch photo backup via the TerraMaster TDAS mobile app, ensuring local storage for privacy-conscious users.

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