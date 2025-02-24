Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, z2

Z2 Comics Announces Direct-To-Retail Distribution at ComicsPRO

Z2 Comics announces Direct-To-Retail Distribution at ComicsPRO, in response to Diamond Comic Distributors' bankruptcy

Article Summary Z2 Comics launches Direct-To-Retail program at ComicsPRO 2025.

Response to Diamond's Chapter 11, enhancing retailer options.

Z2's D2R offers 50% wholesale rate and exclusive items.

VP Thomas Dreux aims to support local comic shops.

This weekend at the 2025 ComicsPro Event in Glendale California, in response to current events within the distribution infrastructure of the comic book industry, otherwise known as Diamond Comic Distributors announcing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Z2 unveiled its Direct To Retail program, in an effort to provide additional options and opportunities for retailers that wish to carry Z2's line of books.

Through Z2's D2R program, retailers will be able to order Z2 graphic novels directly from the publisher at a 50% wholesale price, and have their orders fulfilled directly from Z2's warehouse and fulfilment centre in Colorado. While standard editions of Z2's graphic novels remain available to order via their distribution partnerships with Simon & Schuster and Lunar, the D2R program is the only channel for retailers to order Z2's line of action figures, vinyl albums, and oversize deluxe editions.

Regarding the motivation behind Z2's new initiative, Thomas Dreux, Z2's new VP of Operations and Business Development said: "Owning a comic shop is more challenging than ever, and Z2 is here to help. We're so excited to support your local comic shop through Z2's new D2R wholesale program, where retailers will get significant discounts and access to limited edition deluxe items that aren't available anywhere else." Prior to joining Z2 in May last year, Thomas Dreux was an Artist Manager and Business Consultant for DRX Music Management in Nashville, Tennessee. And before that, he waa Head of Commercial Partnerships at IndieFlow, and General Manager at SideOneDummy Records, and Director of International at Vagrant Records.

Founded as Zip Comics in 2010 by Josh Frankel, the company was relaunched in 2014 as Z2 Comics. In 2016, Z2 Comics began collaborating with musicians to create graphic novels beginning with The Wonderful World of Perfecto: With Paul Oakenfold and Friends, and Murder Ballads, accompanied by an original soundtrack by Dan Auerbach and Robert Finley. Other titles include Apocrypha: The Legend of Babymetal, Z2's Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes, The Graphic Album and recently, Lemmy, In 2022, Josh Frankel left Z2 to join IDW Publishing.

Retailers who couldn't attend the convention can sign up at the link here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!