7-Eleven Launches New Fortnite Scavenger Hunt Island

Would you like to get some free 7-Eleven merch and more for free? All you need is a copy of Fortnite and some awesome scavenger hunt skills.

7-Eleven has decided to make their own Fortnite island for a special event as they have launched a virtual scavenger hunt. The company decided they wanted to have a little fun with gamers, so they have created a unique game where you'll be looking for the code to the island to eventually get there and then share photos of you being there to enter into a new sweepstakes in order to win branded march and more. We have the details from the company here, as the scavenger hunt is live right now. Best of luck to you!

"Using clues that will be revealed on 7-Eleven's social channels, players can find 7-Eleven branded cars across a series of custom Fortnite islands to unlock a special 7-Eleven map and virtual car meet-up. Players who share their photo from the designated spot to Instagram and X will have the chance to win epic prizes like a custom gaming chair, immortalized gamertag statue to live on the island, $500 in credits for use on 7NOW Delivery, and weekly fuel discounts at 7-Eleven or Speedway branded fuel locations. Users must follow and tag @7eleven and use #7ElevenSweepstakes and #ThereCar in the post.

HOW TO PLAY

Download the free Fortnite game on any compatible gaming platform and follow the gameplay instructions to Fortnite Creative mode.

Follow @7eleven on Instagram and X to uncover clues that lead to the location of the 7-Eleven-inspired cars, each hidden on a unique Fortnite map.

Each car holds a portion of a map code – together, all three cars will unlock an epic map that will host the ultimate virtual car meet: " There Car" Island.

On "There Car" Island, players can explore the custom-built 7-Eleven store and gas station and uncover a selection of easter eggs – including a photo opportunity with 7-Eleven-branded cars to prove their attendance.

