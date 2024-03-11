Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Subway Surfers, SYBO

Subway Surfers Launches New Floor Is Lava Mode

Subway Surfers have taken a classic children's game of pretend and turned it into a new mode as Floor Is Lava mode is available now.

SYBO revealed a new update has been added to their mobile game Subway Surfers, as players can engage in the new Floor Is Lava mode. The mode harkens back to the childhood game where you pretend a piece of the floor is lava and attempt not to step or fall into it. The game takes that to new levels as you'll be in tunnels consisting of lava as you make your way around, attempting not to get caught in the magma below. More detail on the mode from the devs can be found below, as it is now live with the latest update today.

Inspired by the beloved nostalgic game and guaranteed to challenge even the most seasoned players, the new mode requires players to avoid the molten lava-filled floor of Subway City. Alongside the update, Subway Surfers drops additional in-game features today in celebration of upcoming global holidays, including Easter, St. Patrick's Day, Holi, and more. The updates cater to the mobile game's global audience of over 150 million monthly active users. Today through April 1, players can enjoy the "Floor is Lava" mode in Subway Surfers' Events section in-game. Similar to the popular real-world game, the "Floor is Lava" challenge requires players to refrain from touching the lava-filled floor of Subway City for as long as possible without crashing, with increasing difficulty the longer the run. Participating in the mode additionally unlocks an all-new character, the Red Panda.

Outside of the "Floor is Lava" mode, the Subway Surfers World Tour series – which transports players to a new in-game location every three weeks – will be set in Ireland through April 1. In its biggest holiday update yet, SYBO is implementing new themed characters, hoverboards, outfits, and even soundtracks around various seasonal holidays including Easter, Holi, April Fool's Day, and St. Patrick's Day. Players can run through villages scattered with Easter eggs, listen to an Irish in-game soundtrack in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, and ride a Holi-themed hoverboard all at once.

