Bethesda Releases New Content To Fallout Titles As Series Debuts

Now that the new Fallout series is on Amazon, the folks at Bethesda Softworks have released a couple of new updates for their titles.

Bethesda Softworks is celebrating the release of the Fallout TV series with new content for two of their games that are tied to the show. This is more for the cosmetic side of things, nothing here is going to be game-changing or breaking. This also includes a Free Play Week for Fallout 76, discounts on the game, and more. We have the details below for that and Fallout Shelter additions.

The Fallout Shelter update brings show-themed content to vaults, including a new series of quests.

Inspired by the Fallout series, this update adds one questline with eight new quests to Fallout Shelter, as well as new locations and six unlockable vault dwellers, including Lucy and The Ghoul.

Players can also look forward to new themes, weapons and outfits featured in the show. Fans can get a chance to obtain a pre-war cowboy outfit, The Ghoul's revolver, and even a wedding dress that comes with a party-crashing bandolier. Players can also claim a Vault 33 jumpsuit for their dwellers just by playing between now and May 7.



Fallout 76 Free Play Week

Beginning on April 11 at 12PM ET and ending April 18 at 12PM ET, Fallout 76 is playable for free on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Fans just need to download the game on their platform of choice—Steam, the Xbox Store or the PlayStation Store. Once they've signed up for or signed into a Bethesda.net account, they're all set to go and can freely explore all that Fallout 76 has to offer.

Fallout 76 Multi-Platform Sale

Fans can get the Standard Edition for 80% off, or the Deluxe Edition at 67% off. The Deluxe Edition includes the High Stakes Bundle, so fans will get the gleaming Honey Pot 'o Gold Slot Machine, the Civic Duty Power Armor, C.A.M.P. items to inspire their own glitz and glam home in Appalachia and more. Existing Fallout 76 owners can purchase the High Stakes Bundle separately at 50% off. These deals are available during the following:

Xbox: April 9 – April 19

April 9 – April 19 PlayStation: April 10 – April 24

April 10 – April 24 Steam: April 11 – April 19

New Items For The Vault Dwellers

Between April 9 and May 7, players can claim a free Vault 33 Jumpsuit in the Atomic Shop.

Game Pass Ultimate members can also pick up the Vault 33 Survival Kit as a reward between April 11 and June 16. This intrepid adventurer's bundle snags players Lucy's Vault 33 backpack from the Fallout TV series and a host of consumable items like Lunchboxes and Perk Card Packs. Players will also receive three S.C.O.R.E. Boosters.

From April 11 to May 9, Fallout 1st members can claim a West Coast Duster and Hat in the Atomic Shop.

Players that aren't Game Pass Ultimate members can also get the Vault 33 Backpack for free from April 12 to April 23 just by subscribing to certain Fallout 76 Twitch streamer's channels.

