Black Desert PC & Console Receives J's Hammer Of Precision

Pearl Abyss has added something special to both the PC and console versions of Black Deset, as J's Hammer Of Precision arrives.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss unleashes J's Hammer of Precision in Black Desert PC & Console.

The new enhancement tool offers risk-free accessory upgrades until November 27, 2024.

Players must meet game time, questline, and character level requirements to claim.

J's Hammer prevents level drops on failure but doesn't increase success rates.

Pearl Abyss has a new accessory added to the mix of Black Desert for PC and console players, as J's Hammer Of Precision has arrived in the game. This is a new chance to enhance all of your accessories with no level drops upon failure, as everyone will be gifted this invaluable accessory. The item will allow you to craft the most powerful items in the game, and while it will still cost you time and in-game currency, depending on what item you're looking to enhance, you will be able to do so with zero risk. You do have some time to snag it, but not a ton. The item won't be around forever, and the last possible day you'll be able to us it will be November 27. 2024. We have more info on the hammer for you below as you can read the full details about it on the game's website.

Black Desert – J's Hammer of Precision

With J's Hammer of Precision, Adventurers can enhance accessories without any risk of the enhancement level dropping or the accessory being destroyed. Every player who meets the below requirements will receive one J's Hammer of Precision and can choose to either use it themselves or sell it on the marketplace. All Adventurers who meet the following requirements are invited to connect to the game and claim the legendary J's Hammer of Precision.

Game playtime of 200 hours or more

Class has cleared the Mediah main questline – Apocalyptic Prophecy or Chapter 7 of Fughar's Memorandum

Character of level 61 or higher (not a premium character)

Make sure to activate J's Hammer of Precision by clicking on it in the Equipment Enhancement UI. Please refer to the item's description on range of use. Please note that this range will not be updated for newly added accessories. Using J's Hammer of Precision will prevent enhancement level drop upon failure. However, it does not increase the enhancement success rate. J's Hammer of Precision will be consumed upon use, regardless of the result of enhancement.

