Black Desert Reveals New Class & Roadmap Plans For 2024

Pearl Abyss have released a few new videos for Black Desert this week, going over the new Scholar class and plans for the coming year.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss announces a new Scholar class for Black Desert's 2024 update.

Land of the Morning Light: Seoul expansion will introduce a swordsman class.

New boss fights in Seoul will allow guilds to collectively attack opponents.

Quality of Life improvements to include instant teleportation and item simplification.

Pearl Abyss revealed new info for their 2024 plans in Black Desert, as we got more information on the next class, as well as new expansion content. First off, the team has revealed more info about the new Scholar class, which was originally revealed during this month's Calpheon Ball event. We also learned that there will be a new expansion later in 2024 as they expound their current content with Land of the Morning Light: Seoul. What's more, the team discussed their plans to improve the game over the next several months with quality-of-life improvements. We got the dev notes and trailers below.

New Black Desert Class: The Scholar

The Scholar class is also scheduled to make its debut on Black Desert Console after a future next-gen upgrade and further optimizations, promising a prolonged adventure on this platform. A renowned alchemist and physicist, Scholar controls gravity and wields devastating twin hammers. Scholar ventures out on a dangerous quest to find a cure for the plague that is ravaging the Black Desert continent and that endangers her own survival. In her search for a cure, she learns how to manipulate the power of gravity and wields it to save herself but also to unleash its powerful destructive force upon any foe who stands in her path.

Unlike most of Black Desert's classes, Scholar gains access to a second set of skills through "ascension" rather than awakening. Once unlocked, she can wield the Sledgehammer, a two-handed weapon combining two hammers. The concept behind this weapon's power is Scholar's ability to manipulate gravity to wield weapons far beyond her normal ability and alter enemy gravity, tilting each fight to her advantage. Not to be outdone by others, Scholar loves fashion. The newly revealed 'Magnum Opus' is an exclusive costume for Scholar, inspired by the costumes of Renaissance scholars. It was designed to emphasize Scholar's 'geeky' side as an alchemist and physicist. The eye and light symbols and embellishments represent the brilliance of a human being who has stepped into the realm of the divine.

Land of the Morning Light: Seoul

Continuing from last year's highly acclaimed Land of the Morning Light, Adventurers can dive into the extensive Land of the Morning Light: Seoul expansion in 2024. This sequel will feature an exciting story set in medieval Seoul, where one can explore culturally iconic real-life places originating from the Joseon Dynasty, such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, Hanyang Yukjo Street, and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion. Similar to the mythological boss encounters found in the original Land of the Morning Light, players can challenge eight totally new bosses derived from Korean folklore and myth.

Unlike the original Black Shrine content focused on a single player fighting a single boss, these new boss fights enable a large group of guild members to collectively attack their opponent. Land of the Morning Light: Seoul also will introduce a new swordsman class, unique to the new territory. This descendant of Unsa will wield a sword and a "Gombangdae", a traditional Korean smoking pipe, and players who choose him will enjoy an action-rich, immersive, and poignant storyline.

Improving Quality Of Life In 2024

After listening to extensive direct player feedback, Pearl Abyss will make a series of adjustments and improvements, adding balance throughout 2024 to improve existing gameplay and quality of life experiences to please its hardcore veteran and new players alike. To make traveling simple, the Magnus system will be improved to avoid multiple loading screens, and instant teleportation to Black Shrine and Atoraxxion content will be supported. To help navigate Black Desert's expansive terrain more efficiently, ping checks will be introduced in the desert and ocean with a compass, as well as a Dream horse for all new Adventurers. The development team is intent on de-cluttering players' lives with item simplification. Existing tiers and item types, such as Black Stones, products from farming, seeds, crystals, mount equipment, and Reform Stones, will be consolidated and/or removed to reduce their complexity.

