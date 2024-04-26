Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Mobile Games, Tencent Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout: Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite PC Closed Beta Date Confirmed

Tencent Games have confirmed the official Closed Beta test for the PC version of Arena Breakout: Infinite, taking place in early May.

Article Summary Tencent Games sets Closed Beta for Arena Breakout: Infinite on PC for May 8, 2024.

Experience intense, realistic FPS gameplay with advanced military simulations.

Customize weapons with over 500 accessories for tactical advantages in firefights.

Long-term support with a focus on fair play and strict anti-cheat enforcement.

MoreFun Studios and Tencent Games have confirmed the Closed Beta date for Arena Breakout: Infinite, which will take place in a few weeks. The test will cover the basics of the game, as well as the connectivity for multiplayer and several features, as you play on two popular maps from the mobile title: Valley and Farm. You can still sign up for it as we speak, as the Close Beta will kick off on May 8, 2024.

Arena Breakout: Infinite

In Arena Breakout: Infinite, enter the Dark Zone and become the deadliest soldier of fortune known to man. As a highly skilled military operative, journey into the war-torn Kamona region where high stakes equal high rewards. Pull the trigger, take cover, and move ahead. Break into combat arenas to extract high-value items and strike it rich… but be prepared to fight for survival.

Uncompromised Immersion: Breach the Dark Zone and explore combat arenas brought to life with exceptional detail, from real-time lighting to 360 spatial sound effects. Feel the pull of every trigger with an unprecedented degree of realism. Arena Breakout: Infinite delivers intensity and thrill, unlike any other FPS game on PC.

Breach the Dark Zone and explore combat arenas brought to life with exceptional detail, from real-time lighting to 360 spatial sound effects. Feel the pull of every trigger with an unprecedented degree of realism. Arena Breakout: Infinite delivers intensity and thrill, unlike any other FPS game on PC. Ultra-Realistic Military Simulation: There's no such thing as an easy payday in Infinite. Survive intricate, detailed, and highly tactical firefights by customizing every weapon detail with over 500 accessories. Change rifle stocks, sight placement, custom barrels, muzzle brakes, and more to fine-tune firing stability, accuracy, and effective range. Utilize stimpacks and battlefield medkits to patch up wounds from firefights and keep moving. Even the smallest advantage can mean the difference between being rich or being dead.

There's no such thing as an easy payday in Infinite. Survive intricate, detailed, and highly tactical firefights by customizing every weapon detail with over 500 accessories. Change rifle stocks, sight placement, custom barrels, muzzle brakes, and more to fine-tune firing stability, accuracy, and effective range. Utilize stimpacks and battlefield medkits to patch up wounds from firefights and keep moving. Even the smallest advantage can mean the difference between being rich or being dead. Long-Term Community Support: In this high-stakes experience, fair, competitive play will always be encouraged and vigilantly enforced. Anti-cheat measures, data tracking, game reports, and more were made with the player in mind. Infinite represents an all-in commitment to launching the first viable tactical FPS on Steam that's accessible, content-complete, and free of issues like cheating, bugs, poor servers, and more that longtime fans of the tactical-shooting genre have sadly grown accustomed to.

