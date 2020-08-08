Which Pokémon To Use Charged TMs On In Pokémon GO

Many Pokémon GO trainers have Charged TMs by the dozen in their Item Bags, eating up space. As a part of our Guides to Pokémon GO at Bleeding Cool, this breakdown of the best move to give the best Pokémon of each type will help players optimize both their bag space and their teams. Keep in mind, "best" is subjective, as many Pokémon GO trainers have different goals. This guide will help maximize overall damage output, prioritizing the best overall attackers, so don't look to this one for your Great or Ultra League teams for GO Battle League. Raiders, PVP players focused on Master League and Premiere league, and trainers looking for the most powerful overall Pokémon, though, read on.

As a note, before we get into our list, know that Charged TMs don't currently offer a list of moves to pick from. They will switch to an available Charged Attack in that Pokémon's moveset at random. It isn't unheard of that attempts to get Pokémon the correct move may eat through ten or more TMs, so be sure not to overestimate your stock: these TMs will go quicker than you'd think.

Normal

Regigigas with Giga Impact.

Fighting

Lucario with Aura Sphere.

Fire

Reshiram with Overheat.

Water

Kyogre with Surf.

Grass

Roserade with Grass Knot.

Flying

Rayquaza with Aerial Ace. Moltres has a terrific Flying-type Charged Attack, but it's unfortunately a Legacy Move that cannot be obtained without an Elite Charged TM.

Poison

Roserade again or Victreebel, both with Sludge Bomb.

Electric

Zekrom with Wild Charge.

Ground

Groudon with Earthquake.

Psychic

Latios with Psystrike, though the absolute best Psychic-type attackers are Mewtwo and Alakazam with the move Psychic, but those can only be obtained through Elite Charged TMs.

Dragon

Rayquaza again with Outrage.

Ice

Galarian Darmanita with Avalanche.

Rock

Rampardos with Rock Slide.

Bug

Scizor with X-Scissor

Dark

Darkrai with Dark Pulse.

Ghost

Giratina Origin Forme with Shadow Ball.

Steel

Dialga with Iron Head, but the best overall is Metagross with Meteor Mash, which can only be obtained through either Elite TM or evolving a Beldum or Metang up to Metagross on the December Recap Community Day.

Fairy

Gardevoir with Dazzling Gleam.

