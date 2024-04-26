Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: AFK Arena, Lilith Games

AFK Arena Continues Fifth Anniversary With Latest Update

Lilith Games is continuing the Fifth Anniversary of AFK Arena, as they have added a new faction and more events to this update,

Article Summary AFK Arena's 5th Anniversary update introduces the Draconis faction.

New heroes transform into dragons with the unique "Scale Manifest" feature.

Players can claim 300 summons and a free Draconis hero, Hildwin.

Join anniversary events on social platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.

Lilith Games have released a new update for AFK Arena this week, as they mark the game's fifth anniversary with new content and events. The update is officially being called Highborns Rise: Dragons Unleashed, bringing with it the new Draconis faction for you to play with. The anniversary itself is currently underway (technically started a hot minute ago), but it's really kicking in with several more activities planned and several rewards to pick up for everyone to snag. We have more details of the update for you below, along with a new trailer.

New Faction: Draconis

After four years, AFK Arena introduces a new faction with the release of version 1.140! The exiled Draconis emerge to aid the Lightbearer Empire in their battle against the Hypogeans. However, by revealing themselves to mortals after centuries of isolation, they unwittingly uncover an even darker plot. The new faction introduces a unique mechanism called "Scale Manifest," allowing heroes to transform from humanoids into powerful and visually stunning dragon forms during battles!

AFK Arena Fifth Anniversary

As part of the celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the game, many new activities are coming their way! Alongside up to 300 summons offered to all players, both new and longtime fans, they will be offered one of the new Draconis faction hero for free! Indeed, a free copy of Hildwin, the Crimson Sovereign, a Mage specialized in damage over time, is now added as a reward to the birthday events. A dedicated event, named "Winged Sojourn," allows players to gather precious resources to accelerate their new hero's growth.

Various community events are also underway. A filter, "Summon the Draconis," is available on TikTok to challenge players, while crafty and handy fans can join the fun of DIY Dragon Egg creation workshops or sticker co-creation events live on Facebook and Discord

