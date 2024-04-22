Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo Unveils New DLC With Barnyard Animal Pack

Would you like to set up your own petting zoo? Planet Zoo has revealed the brand-new Barnyard Animal Pack, set for release next week.

Article Summary Planet Zoo's new Barnyard Animal Pack launches April 30 for $10.

The pack includes seven farm-friendly animal species for petting zoos.

Over 60 new scenery items bring rural charm to players' zoos.

New campaign scenario takes place in the New Zealand countryside.

Frontier Developments revealed the latest DLC pack coming to Planet Zoo, as we're getting a little more domestic with the Barnyard Animal Pack. We're not sure if this was an item people requested or if they're just running out of feasible animals on the planet to have in a zoo, but this is a collection of animals you'd typically find on a farm. They have taken the creative route of not putting them in proper zoos; these are more for the petting zoo for kids to come to check out and hang with. The pack will be released on April 30 and will run for $10 if you want to buy it.

Planet Zoo: Barnyard Animal Pack

Guests will be able to meet seven beloved species which have lived alongside humans for generations, including: the thick-coated Highland Cattle, the curious Sussex Chicken, the sprightly Alpine Goat, the sociable Alpaca, the affectionate American Standard Donkey, the versatile Hill Radnor Sheep, and the intelligent Tamworth Pig. These friendly animals may even interact with guests if they are in the mood for affection! The pack allows players to bring rural character into their zoos with over 60 new scenery pieces, from upcycled picnic tables to cast-iron water pumps, weathervanes, and more.

In addition, zookeepers can breathe new life into a once-neglected farm in a transformative new campaign scenario. Set against the rolling hills of the New Zealand countryside, they'll team up with returning character Tiffany Summers to turn forgotten pastures into a thriving haven for animals. A free update will also arrive for all players, who will be able to convert a number of habitats to enable animal encounters with some species, alongside new scenery including hand washing stations, guest gates, and more.

