Assassin's Creed Shadows Reveals Mackenyu Cast In Latest Title

Article Summary Mackenyu joins Assassin's Creed Shadows as Gennojo, adding star power to the upcoming title.

Players can recruit Gennojo for the Shinobi League, blending in stealth and action gameplay.

Expect dynamic landscapes in feudal Japan with innovative exploration and hideout mechanics.

Adaptive combat options with dual characters Naoe and Yasuke offer diverse gameplay styles.

Ubisoft revealed one of the actors you'll catch in Assassin's Creed Shadows when the game comes out next month, as Mackenyu has been given a role in the title. You may know him best as Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece, as well as from Knight of the Zodiac and Dragons of Wonderhatch. He'll be playing the role of Gennojo, who comes into contact with both characters throughout the game. We have more info and quotes below, along with some images of him in the game, which is still set to be released on March 20, 2025.

Mackenyu as Gennojo

Mackenyu portrays Gennojo, a charming individual who crosses paths with Naoe and Yasuke while they are tracking a crucial target. Players can recruit him in the Shinobi League to aid in their fight against the forces of corruption that are rampant across the land. Mackenyu will be doing both the Japanese and English voiceover for this character.

"I have fond memories of the franchise. I was in middle school when Assassin's Creed first came out, and I remember my friends and I would gather at a friend's house and take turns playing the game," Mackenyu said. "When I heard that the new Assassin's Creed game would be set in Japan, I knew that I needed to be part of this project."

"Mackenyu's performance added something really special to our game," said Jonathan Dumont, Creative Director at Ubisoft Quebec, the lead development studio for Assassin's Creed Shadows. "His unique energy and charisma breathe life into Gennojo, and we're eager for players to meet the character and explore his story."

Assassin's Creed Shadows

As Naoe and Yasuke, players can master two complementary playstyles, with each character featuring their own progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe's stealth skills or Yasuke's combat prowess, players will have plenty of ways to approach objectives. With Naoe, they will experience refined infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection from enemies. With Yasuke, they will be able to take on larger groups of enemies with brutal precision.

The game will let players explore a vast open world with a variety of landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. From spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and pastoral landscapes, feudal Japan comes to life with unprecedented dynamism built from the ground up with the latest version of Anvil engine and the power of new-gen consoles. In this troubled period, information is key and will be at the heart of the renewed exploration mechanics. Players will build their own spies' network to unveil new areas and hunt down targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited to help during missions. The creation of their own customizable hideout will enable players to enhance their network and train their new crew. From base building and layout to decorations and accessories, they will be able to craft a unique place to call home.

