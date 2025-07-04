Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in June 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in June 2025.

Article Summary Track Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift card values for June 2025 with the latest TCGPlayer market prices

Groudon Illustration Rare leads with the highest value, maintaining strong collector demand in the set

Altaria ex and Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rares both saw major price drops since last month

Most top cards fell in value, with Morpeko Illustration Rare as the only one to see a small price increase

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. All through 2025, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $71.88 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $40.52 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $38.59 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $26.29 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $23.70 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $23.30 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $21.34 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $20.97 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $20.17 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $19.17 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $16.49 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $16.43 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $15.21 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $15.08 Mantyke Illustration Rare 209/182: $13.38

Groudon Illustration Rare's value remained strong and steady this month, just like the Legendary Ground-type depicted in the artwork. The second-most valuable card of the set, Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare, dropped in value by $8, losing over 16% of its value since last month. Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare underwent a $5 drop while both Steelix Illustration Rare and Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare lost $4. Morpeko Illustration Rare was the only card above to increase in value since last month's report, but even that was just by a few cents.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

