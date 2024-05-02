Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arhaekon, Predict Edumedia

Arhaekon Announced For Steam Early Access This Year

Check out the latest trailer for the new dungeon crawlker Arhaekon, as the game will be coming to Early Access on Steam sometime this year.

Article Summary Arhaekon, a new dungeon crawler game, will hit Steam Early Access this year.

Players will navigate a torn world caught between warring divine factions.

Tactical turn-based combat with 12 unique units and a Corruption System.

Manage a camp, craft equipment, and make pivotal decisions with lasting impact.

Indie game developer and publisher Predict Edumedia announces their new dungeon crawler title Arhaekon will be coming to Early Access on Steam. The game takes a bit of a sideroad through the usual tropes you'd experience with the genre, as you're going through a torn world where an ancient civilization is witnessing two different factions of two different gods fight over the fate of humanity. It will be up to you to explore a Prospherisor's tomb to find something to balance out the scales of power and aid the side protecting life. Enjoy the trailer as we're waiting for the team to give us a release date.

Arhaekon

Become an Arhaekon, bind warriors to your will and fight your way through the corrupted world. Recover lost treasures & knowledge, bleed your minions and forge them into something more, rebuild what has fallen into decay and lay waste to the abominations holding the world captive, in our Tactical turn-based dungeon crawler.

12 units of 4 classes with unique and highly synergic abilities, experience, and tier progression;

Corruption System – your units' health is not your only concern. They will slowly tune in towards the enemies' song!

Unit & party management – decisively restore your units' resolve by committing them to the Purgatory and mend their broken bodies by assigning them the Medical Ward – if it isn't already full;

Equipment in the form of augments – a punishing system designed to render hoarding useless;

Loot – randomly generated augments, crafting recipes, pages of lore, or ritual rites of six different rarities;

Currency system with three types of favors from gods to bless your journey, refugees and materials to revitalize the continent, and, of course, ether – your very own fuel;

Camp management – Upgrade and manage your ragged refugee camp and patch up your facilities;

Crafting system – The knowledge of upgrading the level of equipment or essences or obtaining new ones was lost, but the compendium of shaping is still at your disposal;

Game progress management – access the atlas through the atlas portal. Non-linear progression ensures each region unlocks up to three others;

Punishing decision-making: from layers of management to layers of combat mechanics, all your choices matter, and there's no going back;

Collectible lore with a twist – you don't care about the lore? Fine, just enjoy the experience & other bonuses from collecting it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!