Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales Brings Honedge To Pokémon GO

The new Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event brings Honedge, Doublade, Aegislash, and Shiny Rookidee to Pokémon GO for the first time.

Shiny Rookidee makes its debut, with boosted wild and rare spawns including Axew and Goomy.

Enjoy 4× XP and Stardust for catching Pokémon, plus increased Shiny odds for Bagon, Beldum, and Unown U.

Event features themed raids, GO Battle League Honedge rewards, and special research challenges.

Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales has been announced in Pokémon GO. It focuses on Dragon-types and Steel-types and seems to function as a replacement for the expected annual Dragon Week event. This event will introduce Honedge along with its evolutions Doublade and Aegislash. In addition, it will add a new Shiny to the game. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Ultra Unlock: Steel and Scales event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: We're getting a new Kalos species. Honedge will debut in the game. It can be evolved into Doublade with 25 Honedge Candy, which can then evolve into Aegislash with 100 Honedge Candy. Honedge can be encountered in both One-Star Raids and the GO Battle League reward track. Niantic writes: "During the event, Honedge will appear in both GO Battle League reward tracks starting at Rank 6. It will appear more frequently in the premium track. After the event, Honedge will appear in both GO Battle League reward tracks starting at Rank 16. It will appear more frequently in the premium track."

We're getting a new Kalos species. Honedge will debut in the game. It can be evolved into Doublade with 25 Honedge Candy, which can then evolve into Aegislash with 100 Honedge Candy. Honedge can be encountered in both One-Star Raids and the GO Battle League reward track. Niantic writes: Shiny release: Rookidee will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Rookidee will be able to be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Magnemite, Dratini, Aron, Bagon, Beldum, Ferroseed, Noibat, and Rookidee. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Axew and Goomy, both of which can also be Shiny.

Magnemite, Dratini, Aron, Bagon, Beldum, Ferroseed, Noibat, and Rookidee. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Axew and Goomy, both of which can also be Shiny. Event bonuses: Many of these bonuses continue from the first Ultra Unlock event. 4× XP for catching Pokémon. 4× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Bagon and Shiny Beldum. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Unown U in raids. Field Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. Complete these tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Collection Challenges: Complete Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Many of these bonuses continue from the first Ultra Unlock event. Raids: One-Star Raids: Unown U (can be Shiny), Gible (can be Shiny), Klink (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), and Honedge Three-Star Raids: Skarmory (can be Shiny), Turtonator (can be Shiny), Bisharp, and Dragalge



