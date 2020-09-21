Alolan Vulpix Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO

Alolan Vulpix is an Ice-type Pokémon that is a variant on the original Kanto Fire-type fox. It can currently be battled in Tier One raids in Pokémon GO. Even beginner trainers can take this Pokémon out with no problem, so what makes this little icy critter such a coveted Pokémon? This Raid Spotlight will give trainers everything they need to know about this Alolan Pokémon, including its boosted Shiny rate and 100% IVs.

Alolan has a boosted Shiny rate, likely around the same odds as Timburr, which is said to be approximately one in 51. This makes Alolan Vulpix raids attractive to many players, as the only other way to encounter this Pokémon is through 7KM Eggs. The raids are especially nice because these Gift Eggs have been unpredictable, and are often taken over with event hatches, making it harder to hunt certain species. Alolan Vulpix evolves into Alolan Ninetails, which takes on a dual typing of Ice/Fairy. This makes it a very useful Pokémon in the GO Battle League.

Defeating Aloan Vulpix in Pokémon GO doesn't call for a pre-set team of six maxed out Pokémon, which we suggest in our Raid Guides for Legendary Pokémon and Mega Raids. Its weaknesses are Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type Pokémon, so any of the best of those types will do. Water-types are also effective but none make the top counters with the exception of Mega Blastoise. Generally, it's common to see trainers use a Charizard, Machamp, Reshiram, or Lucario.

When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Alolan Vulpix's top CP in raids is 504 in normal conditions and 631 in boosted conditions.

Vulpix is currently in raids as a part of the Articuno rotation, but it remains to be seen if Tuesday's Mega Buddy Event will impact its stay in raids. The event is said to feature "big Pokémon" in raids, of which Alolan Vulpix… well, it doesn't fit the bill. If you're getting after this Pokémon, the best bet would be to do it today just in case it gets bumped early by the games Big and Talls coming in on Tuesday.