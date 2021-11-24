Noctic Arrives In War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix has a new crossover for War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as Noctis from Final Fantasy XV arrives. This brand new event features the primary protagonist from the most recent entry into the main series, Noctis Lucis Caelum, along with a couple of characters from the game to help him out, and a new Final Fantasy XVV vision card. All of which are available now in the game but they will only be available for a limited time. You'll have just over a month to play through the game and collect everything before they're retired. It's kind of cool to see them bring back FFXV one more time to get a little more out of the characters. You can read more about the new additions here along with the latest trailer, as this event will activate as soon as you update the game.

Final Fantasy XVUltra Rare (UR) Units – Now through December 28, players can summon legendary Final Fantasy XV characters, including: Noctis – As the Prince of Lucis, Noctis is a powerful Earth-type UR unit with a unique Vanguard Strike Class job that can maintain his advantage in battle by using abilities of various attack types and by bestowing certain barriers on his opponents.

Prompto – As a Crownsguard Marksman, Prompto is a Dark-type UR unit that can inflict status ailments on opponents from afar, as well as use his abilities to inflict greater damage to his enemies affected by specific status conditions.

Aranea – Beginning December 1, players can also engage with Aranea, an Ice-type UR unit who, as an Airborne Division Commodore, specializes in single-unit attacks, including those performed after lowering the target's unit attack. Vision Card – Now through December 28, players can obtain the Oath of Salvation Vision Card, which increases attack power and dexterity for Earth-type units, and will boost Magic Attack Resistance once levelled up to the max. The Vision Card will also offer a boost for Noctis' Slash Resistance Piercing Rate.

