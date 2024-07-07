Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Compile Heart, Death End, Death End Re;Quest: Code Z

Death End Re;Quest: Code Z Announced For 2025 Launch

Idea Factory dropped a new trailer for one of their latest games, as Death End Re;Quest: Code Z will be coming out in 2025.

Article Summary Idea Factory announces Death End Re;Quest: Code Z for 2025 on PlayStation & Switch.

Teaser trailer released, showing a parallel universe and new character challenges.

Series veterans Makoto Kedouin & Kei Nanameda return for this RPG's narrative and design.

Join new protagonist Sayaka Hiwatari in a world blurred between friend and foe.

Publisher Idea Factory and developer Compile Heart revealed multiple new games this weekend, including Death End Re;Quest: Code Z. The game will take you into a parallel universe of the series in which you'll find some familiar characters in new situations. But will you be able to find out what is threatening the peace in this universe? You can check out more info about the game and the series below, as well as the teaser trailer above, as the game will be released sometime in 2025 for PlayStation consoles and the Nintendo Switch.

Death End Re;Quest: Code Z

Step into a tale of parallel universes… Iris was born in World DE-1, a world that mirrors Earth in the 2000s. With her birth, a series of tragic loops was set in motion, which were gradually unraveled by the efforts of Arata Mizunashi and his team. With her goodwill restored, Iris created a copy of World DE-1 named World DE-1.5. Here, feuds gave way to friendship, each person a perfect cog in a perfect world. But a new crisis threatens the peace… A mysterious man has entered the fray, and he leads a group of people who look identical to the world's former heroes. Our new hero, Sayaka Hiwatari, confronts the rising chaos, where friends and foes seem impossible to distinguish. And so the battle with another world enters a new phase…

A thrilling RPG in which a group of young people traverse a world tainted by bugs, death threatening them at every turn as they confront mysteries and danger. It is packed with despair-inducing Death Ends written by Makoto Kedouin, acclaimed writer of Corpse Party. With character designer, Kei Nanameda, and scenario supervisor, Makoto Kedouin — writer for Corpse Party — back for the third installment of the Death end re;Quest series, where a new protagonist, Sayaka Hiwatari, enters a story of parallel universes where she is unable to decipher who's a friend or foe.

