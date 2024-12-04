Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: OTK, OTK 2024 Winter Games Expo

Everything Revealed During The OTK 2024 Winter Games Expo

The OTK 2024 Winter Games Expo livestream ran today, and we have the full rundown of everything revealed during the showcase

Article Summary Discover new indie titles like Kingmakers and The Infernal Mist at OTK 2024 Winter Games Expo.

Action-packed games include Dark Deity II and Corepunk offering immersive RPG experiences.

Unique game genres revealed, from roguelikes in Ultra Mega Cats to a skyward city builder in Airborne Empire.

Explore voxel worlds, quirky simulators, and strategic battles in diverse new games from the expo.

In what will be a week and a half of endless gaming livestreams, The OTK 2024 Winter Games Expo took place earlier today, revealing a few dozen titles. Most of these had already been revealed in one way or another, but there were some world premiers in the mix and some other updates. We have the full rundown of everything revealed during the main showcase below.

Kingmakers

Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action/strategy sandbox. Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op.

The Infernal Mist

Descend into the Infernal Mist. A MistCrawler Roguelite where you explore, and Hack and Slash your way through the Mist, while surviving the encroaching darkness. Collect Souls of the Mist, unlock god-like powers and weapons, challenge the merciless wardens, and face the King of the Mist.

BAPBAP

Join BAPBAP, the wildest Hero Roguelike Royale where no two matches are ever the same! Round up your squad, pick a character, then adapt and style on all challengers in order to become the last team standing. Assemble your squad, pick your characters and battle it out until you're the last team standing in a game where strategy, skill, and learning to adapt to the chaos will help you reign supreme.

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard

Here at ChromaTec, colors are magnets! Well, not exactly. Magnetoid Chromatism — a physical property of the pandimensional realm — is a bit more complex than that. In layperson's terms: Walls attract objects of the same color. All kinds of objects! Like large boxes. Or small boxes. Or large crates. Or super-safe, friendly, decidedly non-murderous WorkerDroids

Modulus

In Modulus, you're in charge of setting up factory lines to craft building blocks, known as modules. There are no fixed recipes—how you achieve the required module is entirely up to you. You have complete freedom to design production lines that match the requested modules, and the efficiency of your factory is shaped by your decisions.

Dark Deity II

Dark Deity is back! A quarter of a century has passed, as Irving and the Eternal Order carefully rebuilt Verroa to protect it against a future war. Their efforts will be put to the test far too soon as a new threat looms on the horizon. The neighboring Holy Asverellian Empire needs new lands to grow, and the fractious, fragile Verroa seems ripe for the taking. All that stands in its way is the Order and twenty scrappy heroes-to-be.

Voyagers of Nera

Voyagers of Nera is a cooperative survival-crafting game for up to 10 players set in a vast ocean full of ancient ruins and diverse biomes. Nera is a magical ocean world full of beauty, magic, and danger. You are an Echo, descendants of the long-extinct protectors of this world. It falls to you to sail across the seas, defeat the monstrous creatures of the Deep, and awaken the spirits before they fade away forever.

Ultra Mega Cats

Ultra Mega Cats is a fast-paced roguelike cooperative third-person shooter. In it, you control one of the Mega Cats, armed to the fangs with the goal of escaping corporate captivity while battling hordes of enemies. Fight through a series of randomly selected rooms and perform feats of dexterity and skill in an extremely dynamic environment – solo or with friends.

Arsonate

Outwit the HOST in a death game where fire spreads with each flip of a card. Be the last to burn. Do you fear death?

Troleu

Embark on a wild ride in Troleu, a wacky first-person action game where you step into the shoes of a trolleybus conductor. Experience the bizarre yet oddly captivating routine of public transportation, where ensuring passengers' travel validity becomes your top priority. Welcome aboard, where the everyday becomes extraordinary, and getting off at next stop isn't an option since now you're the one in charge!

Gimmiko

Demons from the collective subconscious are leaking into reality. Save the world from the curse of the Jabberwock in this wacky dice building twin-stick action roguelike!

Into Evil

Hotline Miami x Dark Souls. Greatswords, demons, miniguns; up to 4 players. You are not prepared.

IDET

In the divide between Eternity and Tomorrow, the Duskrise Diner serves gourmet delights. As the newest proprietor of the Diner, you spend your days filling your parton's bellies with food and their souls with conversation. It's a peaceful life. That is until the peace is broken when the head of one of your patrons is found among the various confections ready to serve. Now you're the number one suspect! Can you unravel the mystery and clear your name in the place where time stands still?

Regular Home Renovation Simulator

Welcome to yet another Regular Home Renovating game! Repair houses, broken-down churches, and desolate basements. Scrape the stains. The dirt. And don't forget the blood. Remove viscera and entrails. Bring back what was once lost.

No, I'm Not A Human

Sunrise. Twilight of Earth. The world is ending. Acrid aromas of sun-scorched streets fill the air. Blackened corpses gnarled into shapes of agony line streets. Peering outside is enough to scorch eyes from socket. The only refuge is in the night. But the night belongs to the Visitors.

Robo Frenzy

Robo Frenzy is a sandbox boss battling game where you craft weapons and construct machines while fighting giant robots inspired by everyday electronics. Smash an enraged TV with a sword you made or capture a cranky computer by creatively building a trap. After you capture a robo, you can level it up and customize it to make your own sharable boss battle.

Conquest Dark

Experience an ARPG's rapid ascension to power in minutes, packed with savage, survivors-like action and devastating sword & sorcery combat. Perfect your builds through Dark Ritual runs that will decide humanity's future as you battle endless hordes across haunting ruins and cursed kingdoms.

QubiQuest: Castle Craft

Welcome to QubiQuest: Castle Craft, where chaos reigns and creativity knows no bounds. Dive into an epic siege sandbox where you can build massive castles in a fully destructible voxel world. Prepare your economy and defend your fortress against relentless hordes of quirky enemies in magnificent battles that combine mayhem with physics-driven fun. Castle Craft is the ultimate mashup of voxel sandbox shenanigans, action-packed gameplay, and horde defense madness.

StuntBoost

Race a tiny skateboard through tracks of cardboard and toys. Uncover shortcuts, perform stunts, and take advantage of your environment to reach the goal as fast as possible in this celebration of speed.

Farm Folks

Farm Folks is an open-world multiplayer game offering experiences for all playstyles. It merges resource management and automation into a farm-building adventure where you can build and customize detailed structures. Explore the vibrant world, choose to engage in competitive PvEvP extraction mode, and travel to the future to face other players or face Phantoms in thrilling ghost-hunting encounters. Flexible game creation settings let you choose between peaceful – cozy modes or challenging gameplay, making each adventure uniquely yours.

Ruffy and the Riverside

In Ruffy and the Riverside, you wield the magic SWAP to Copy & Paste textures – turn ice into lava or waterfalls into vines! Explore, fight, skate on straw bales, and unleash your imagination in this quirky open-world action game. Dive into an adventure that lets you literally change the world!

Let's Build a Dungeon

Manage a game studio making the world's greatest MMORPG. Hire designers, coders, and testers, create a fantasy world, then welcome hundreds of virtual players. If they get bored they will cancel their subscription and your investors will have your head. You can even play the game you create.

Beholder: Conductor

Welcome aboard the Determination Bringer! You have been appointed senior conductor of the legendary train, which all the citizens of our vast country are happy to see in their cities. Your responsibilities are maintaining order in the carriage assigned to you and providing assistance to passengers along the way. Your tools are reporting, intimidation, searches and ejection. Remember: the conductor is always right.

Bladesong

Bladesong is a massively detailed swordmaking game. Get immersed in cutting-edge sword customization and a captivating story unfolding in the city of Eren Keep. Be one of the first to experience Bladesong – sign up for the playtest now!

Captain & Company

Feel the thrill of real-time first-person ship combat as you battle it out with co-op friends and foes in persistent ocean worlds, complete with treasure, dangerous foes, and unbelievable ships to own! But keep yer lookout sharp, or Davy Jones will have a word with you…

Painted in Blood

Trapped in the haunting realm of an artist's twisted nightmare, engage in intense combat with grotesque enemies and monsters, experience unpredictable horror events that unfold dynamically, seamlessly blends classic retro FPS elements with modern elements.

The RPG

Minimalistic Skyrim + West of Loathing + Supraland. An RPG-lite adventure with intentionally twisted traditional role-playing games aspects, where your choices do matter.

Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road is a story-driven, turn-based RPG where feudal Japan meets magic and machine. Assemble your team from a diverse set of characters and test your skills against yōkai and steampunk contraptions. Carve your own path through an immersive story and change the fate of the Empire.

Atomic Owl

You are Hidalgo Bladewing, a bird with a beef. You'll hack, slash, and soar through a beautifully chaotic pixel-art neonscape in your quest to save your feathered friends. Deep roguelite elements and enough demonic sword sass to keep you laughing between dodging Tengu hordes!

Corepunk

Corepunk is an immersive, open-world MMORPG and MOBA that combines deep character customization, an intriguing fog-of-war mechanic, and seamless PvE and PvP experiences to create a dynamic, player-driven world. Its diverse classes and intricate skill trees allow for unique playstyles, while its rich, cyber-fantasy setting and engaging storylines draw players into an adventure that's both strategic and visually stunning.

Paperhead

In the cute cardboard world, something went horribly wrong… Use the magical pencil, a good old shotgun, and various other weapons as well as the strength of your mighty boots, to uncover the dark truth and find out WHY WOULD CARDBOARD… BLEED?

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a park management sim set in the iconic universe of Mars Attacks™. Build rides, hire staff, manage guest needs, and abduct humans to serve as the star attractions. You'll face demanding visitors, environmental hazards, and the ever-looming threat of human escapes!

Airborne Empire

Airborne Empire is a skyward city builder that uniquely blends role-playing, building, and open-world exploration from high in the clouds. Players manage scarce resources and travel through distant lands, all while constructing their flying city to become both a fortress and a home to many. But this won't always be easy, as threats are imminent: players must make meaningful alliances and decisions to keep dangers like sky pirates at bay. Only the most daring leaders can reforge a harmonious world between the land and the skies.

Dungeon Clawler

Dungeon Clawler is a Roguelike Claw Machine Deckbuilder. Build your deck, grab weapons and items from the claw machine to battle enemies, discover powerful perks that create game-changing synergies and unleash crazy combos as you fight your way through the dungeon!

Expedition: Into Darkness

Expedition: Into Darkness is a medieval third-person cooperative dungeon crawler and extraction looter. Assemble weapons, customize gear, and join forces with up to four other allies. Survive the ruins—or lose everything you carry.

Flick Shot Rogues

Plan, Aim, Shoot! Flick Shot Rogues blends the tactile satisfaction of flicking stuff across a table with the strategic depth of your favourite turnbased roguelikes. Chain together ridiculous combos, unlock characters, items, and skills, and conquer the island!

Coromon: Rogue Planet

Coromon: Rogue Planet combines the rich strategy of tactical turn-based combat from Coromon with strategic rogue-like gameplay to create an endlessly-replayable monster taming gameplay experience. Explore a variety of over 15 ever-changing biomes! Make tactical decisions on which paths to take as you navigate across the planet of Velua, weighing risk and reward. Each biome contains its own story, new and interesting challenges, as well as its own biosphere of Coromon. Procedurally-generated maps, encounters, and rewards ensure that every run progresses the story while feeling fresh and new.

Dawn of Defiance – Sisters of the Deep

You are the Defier, subjected to a mythic plot across ruined isles. In this Greek myth-inspired survival craft, ascend from weak soldier to god-like anti-hero. Build impressive Greek structures, craft and upgrade your gear, and face down the trials of Gods with up to 3 friends.

Shadows of Chroma Tower

Fight, loot, craft, level up and escape with your life! Shadows of Chroma Tower mixes together the best features of Dungeon Crawlers with ARPGs. Choose between steel, wit and magic to face hordes of enemies and huge bosses and unveil the secrets of the Chroma Tower.

Arcane Drifter

In this real-time card battler, you arrive in a once-prosperous mining town where the children have vanished and folks who venture into the mine never return. Explore the depths, craft powerful card synergies and save the town.

Alterium Shift

Embark on a journey through the living world of Alteria and experience its dynamic quests, unique turn-based combat, and choice-driven storylines. With three branching narratives and unforgettable characters, Alterium Shift is a retro-inspired JRPG that offers a new adventure with every playthrough.

Pest Apocalypse

Deliver pizza and feed the wasteland in Pest Apocalypse – A pizza delivery rogue-lite! Your mission is to deliver steaming hot pizza to hungry customers in a world infested with even hungrier pests! Skillfully race your vehicle through a treacherous landscape! Get rewarded for timely deliveries, collect XP by killing pests, and become stronger by upgrading your pizza van and leveling up your team!

Sacre Bleu

A fast-paced, bullet-time action-platformer with speedrunning and revolutionary flair. Hack n' slash your way out of la Bastille, blasting yourself through the air in graceful bullet-time aerial battles on a quest to save all of France!

Mind Keeper

Embark on a murky journey with Mind Keeper, a dark tower defense game featuring roguelite progression, set in a creepy world of hand-drawn graphics crafted with pencil and paper. Become the architect of your own mental sanctuary, a stronghold symbolizing your inner resilience. As you construct and fortify your haven, face relentless waves of inner demons determined to erode the very foundations of your mental strength

Lily's World XD

You find the laptop of a young girl from the early 2000s. Lily is your typical teenage girl — dramatic, emotional, and has big dreams — but she's hiding a secret. Reconnect with her old friends, read through her cringey blog, and solve puzzles that unlock parts of her past. While her computer seems ordinary at first, everything changes when someone realizes you aren't Lily…

Dawnfolk

Dawnfolk is a charmingly dark and minimalist survival city-builder. Gather resources, rebuild your realm, and protect your people from oppressive shadows. Can you unveil the secrets of the monoliths to bring light back to the world?

Overthrown

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Dragonhold

Dragonhold is a single-player co-op dragon-riding RPG with base building! Soar through the skies of Aval, and dive into the deepest dungeons, challenging wondrous creatures and uncovering ancient mysteries. Gather resources and return to expand your castle town and rebuild Dragonhold.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration? Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same…

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery

Explore the dangerous beauty of Legacy: Steel & Sorcery as you race to find lost treasures while battling players and monsters in merciless action combat. But make sure to find your way back to safety before it's too late—or risk losing it all.

Hell Clock

Dive into the dark fantasy world of Hell Clock, where ultra-fast Diablo-like action meets roguelike mechanics. Set in Brazil's 19th century War of Canudos, a significant conflict in the history of the country, take on the role of Pajeú, a formerly enslaved person thrust into a demon-filled purgatory in an eternal battle for truth.

