Everything Revealed During The 2025 OTK Games Expo

The 2025 OTK Games Expo happened today, showing over 100 games between the pre-show and the nearly two-hour long livestream

Article Summary The 2025 OTK Games Expo spotlighted 60+ indie games, new trailers, and surprise announcements.

Genres revealed ranged from roguelikes and horror to cozy sims, platformers, and rhythm-based RPGs.

Hosts Bruce Greene and Ovilee brought standout interviews, including a seven-year-old game developer.

Studios drove most of the promotion while OTK’s official social push remained surprisingly minimal.

This afternoon, OTK Media ran another one of their gaming livestreams, as the 2025 OTK Games Expo highlighted multiple trailers for upcoming games. Honestly, had you not been told about this livestream through some of the game studios involved, you'd never know this thing existed. OTK literally did nothing to promote this on their main social media channels, only hyped the stream on their Twitter/X-specific profile, and left much of the work of trying to get people interested in checking it out up to the studios who paid money to be involved. No joke, we emailed this company six times to get info about today's stream so we weren't spending the holiday weekend sitting in front of a monitor and got ignored, along with at least a dozen other media outlets we checked in with.

This feels and looks like the company went for a cash grab because Summer Game Fest is around the corner, and they knew there were a ton of game studios who weren't going to get a spot on that showcase, so they made their own. Which is a trend we're going to be seeing for the next six to eight weeks, so buckle up for more of this. (As a side note, we wanna give proper flowers and kudos to Bruce Greene or Ovilee for at least making the show feel like something special; they were the true highlight of this extra-long experience of showing us over 100 game trailers. Especially the interview with a seven-year-old developer for Pigeon's Mission) In any case, here's everything they showed off today with notes from each game.

Lucid

Discover your own legend in Lucid. Platform through a crystalline world torn apart by calamity, absorb powerful abilities that expand movement and enhance combat against a diverse cast of enemies and bosses, all in gorgeous pixel art inspired by the golden age of 2D sidescrollers.

Away From Home

A rhythm-based RPG experience. Providing detailed pixel art and expressive animation. Experience a fun world with lots of colorful characters. Come and disrupt their peace!

Below, Rusted Gods

Below, Rusted Gods is a narrative-driven horror game where you are the lifeline supporting an expedition into the unknown. Keep both yourself and your squad alive by interpreting instrument readings, explore the facilities, and uncover something ancient and eager to be born.

Bagdex

Monster taming with base building! Collect over 160 creatures, manage and customize your base, conquer challenging battles, and unravel the mystery behind this fantastic world!

POPUCOM

Venture together with your friends on an unknown planet. Use color switching, match-3 shooting, and artifact powers to overcome challenges and keep advancing. What lies ahead of you is an adventure filled with wonder, hope, and much more to discover!

Boardwalk Builders

Design and expand your boardwalk by building rides, shops, and restaurants to draw in crowds. Manage and combine your attractions to create even grander experiences. Host festivals, attract VIPs and stay ahead of shifting demand influenced by local events and rival businesses.

Eko and The Bewitched Lands

Eko and the Bewitched Lands is a randomly generated Action Adventure RPG with Rogue-like and Puzzle elements. Help Eko rescue the Princess from the Dark Queen. During your journey you will find different weapons, abilities and artifacts that will change the way you play.

Fallen Tear: The Ascension

Fallen Tear is a combat and exploration driven 2D animated metroidvania. Find Fated Bonds to help you on your journey as you fight and free beasts and gods alike. Discover hidden paths, secrets, and challenges as the world dynamically transforms in response to player actions.

Hellbreak

Fight to save your soul from damnation in a brutal arena where only the strongest survive. Entertain the Lords of Hell and earn their favor to unlock new weapons, spells, and blessings. Dive into this fast-paced roguelite arena shooter and achieve the highest score. Can you reclaim your soul

Catechesis

Embrace the darkness as a demon-possessed altar boy in this Horror RPG. Explore the city, battle demons, upgrade your weapons, and embark on an unforgettable journey with unique characters and anime-style cutscenes.

Art Diff

It is a cozy puzzle game in which you search for the differences between two pictures. Restore 26 animated artworks in the public domain, such as "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" and "The Great Wave off Kanagawa."

Dreadweave

Immerse yourself in a horror extraction shooter where you must escape a Soviet ghost town with a monster from an upside-down world tracking your heartbeat. Arm yourself, gather resources, and fight to survive. Death is just the beginning—it's your gateway to an inside-out reality.

Divinum

Divinum is an action sidescroller featuring an intricate combat system and metroidvania elements. Attain the powers of the ancestor spirits, protect your home island from the invaders and uncover its dark secret!

Color Fear

Today on The Color Fun Coloring Show they want Viewers to help them find out who is Breaking into their House! Survive Each Night Against the Intruders and the Horror that Comes from The Color Fun Coloring Show!

Dominova

Collect and chain dominoes together: the longer the chain, the higher you score. Amplify your score-breaking engine through various upgrades, while also navigating through a volatile board full of hazards and loot in this oddly satisfying domino deckbuilder.

Eternity's Echo: Patient Zero

Witness anomalies at a gas station in Winona, Arizona. Experience the tense atmosphere of the gas station through the eyes of Rayne Williams, an experienced D.I.B Agent. Explore the story with your own playstyle.

Cauldron

Cauldron is an upgrade-heavy, minigame-centric, turn-based RPG. Play minigames to strengthen your party, then win battles to uncover more map, more heroes, more minigames, more everything! If your favorite plant is an upgrade tree, then this game is for you!

Gloomy Juncture

A neo-noir psychological thriller with a point & click core. Set in the 90s, the story unfolds in a decaying and morally bankrupt urban setting. Step into the shoes of a mundane janitor on the verge of a breakdown and find yourself entangled in the aftermath of a pivotal gunshot.

Cast n Chill

Cast n Chill is a cozy idle fishing game where you explore serene lakes, rivers, and oceans. Catch rare fish, upgrade your gear and reel in legendary catches – with your loyal pup by your side.

Gig Crawler

Gig Crawler is a co-op roguelite where Freelancers swap abilities, prepare builds, and tackle procedurally generated, biome-coded dungeons. Adapt, grind, and survive the gig chaos!

Killa

Killa is a 3D adventure mystery with multiple endings. Valhalla, our protagonist, seeks the killer of her mentor, a mentor she treasures like family, venturing to an unknown island. Discover the culprit on this enigmatic island and embark on a journey of revenge.

Glintseeker Island

Explore mysterious caves, uncover secrets and excavate countless treasures in a mining exploration adventure. Upgrade your gear, fight bosses and save the island from an ancient threat below!

Gug

Gug is a roguelike creature battler which mods its own functionality. Build your team, counter your foes' strengths, and evolve game-breaking powers defined by any phrase you choose!

Monday Syndrome

You are an intern trapped in an endless office hell. Fight your way through demonic coworkers, get promoted, and find a way to escape this cursed skyscraper.

Roadside Egg Stand

Bring the residents of Reine the freshest, finest eggs! Raise cute chickens, collect their eggs, and sell them at roadside egg stands scattered throughout the village. Decorate your egg stand, collect your daily earnings, restock with fresh eggs, and read the heartfelt letters from the villagers.

Hidden Pass

Chart a course in a Tactical Narrative-driven Roguelite RPG. Become a Wanderer – explorer, warrior, leader, and tactician all in one. Build a team of skyfaring heroes, wield techno-magical devices and construct automatons as you explore sky-islands rich in secrets and dangers.

Surfer's Code

You will like this game if you have a sense of humor like to explore and have even the slightest bit of curiosity about surfing. This is a surfing simulation game with stories and adventures that have a surfing theme. Learn surfing, surf, and unravel the mysteries of the islands by boat and jet ski.

Hopeless Sea

Hopeless Sea is an arcade-inspired STG with roguelike elements. You pilot a ship to cut your way through hordes of procedurally generated, merciless sea monsters. Choose wisely from a variety of ships, weapons, and traits since conquering this hopeless sea is the only option to survive.

Schematic Void

Point-and-click, an anti-horror adventure with a mashed fourth wall, stylish, minimalistic graphics, a relaxing plot, and other advantages.

Imperium

In Imperium, you play as a Paladin either solo or as a team of four, pitted against the hordes of a necromantic cult; you are tasked with defending various fortresses in a grand fantasy war. Arm yourself with spells, build wards to repel evil, and fight to the bitter end.

Call of Dookie

Imagine you went to the crapper, and emerged an hour later to a monster apocalypse! Retro first-person shooter action inspired by 90s classics! Old-school deathmatch and co-op!

Snow Town Geek Store

Become a shopkeeper in the first geek store in a snowy 2000s town: sell CDs, snacks, and fan merch, influence your customers' lives, get involved in shady business, and grow your small store.

Tales of Tuscany

Tuscany has been obliterated by Thunder Goober for his own entertainment! Play as Lambypoo and adventure through the broken land of Tuscany, either making friends and having them join your team or defeating enemies for their EXP in your efforts to save your cousins and reunite Tuscany.

Tearscape

As a hunter, you explore a dark, interconnected world filled with dungeons, relying on precise combat to survive. Battle grotesque monsters, expand your arsenal, and uncover hidden paths in a non-linear, pixel art journey.

Brew

Face the challenges of The Tower as you enroll into the Alchemy Academy in this action-packed, third-person, roguelite. Brew potions to boost yourself in the heat of battle and use multiple weapons to defeat dangerous foes and pass your exams!

Wanderlost

Survive, then thrive in a zombie-infested world. Gather materials, craft diverse weapons and tools, build and fortify a shelter, explore a massive world filled with the secrets of a dead civilization and whatever you do: stay clear of the…

Void Dungeon

Void Dungeon brings you a 2D Action RPG with intense hack & slash combat, deep character options, and unyielding enemies, which you can face solo or with up to four friends. Oh, and quirky costumes. Because it's better to look good when the void consumes you.

Empty Shell 2

Take on the roles of expendable volunteers sent to a forsaken facility on a remote Japanese island. Recover lost data, scavenge for resources, manage your inventory, and endure unspeakable cosmic horrors. In this top-down extraction survival horror, every expedition is a journey back from madness.

To Kill a God

To Kill a God is an action roguelike set in the Death Spiral, a cursed realm where warriors are trapped in endless cycles of death and rebirth. As a Traveler, your only hope is to escape, but first, you must slay the gods who guard the way out.

Ad Mortem

Ad Mortem is a brutal multiplayer medieval Melee Slasher set in the corrupted world of Contrara. You play as a Vessel, a byproduct of the death of the Old Gods. Your hollow soul prevents your passage into the afterlife, binding you to this world. Through this eternal struggle, you will engage in team-based PvP combat against other Vessels upon the ravaged battlefields of the two warring factions; the Palisadean and the Hantrii. Fight with your allies, slay monsters and men, and delve into the dungeons of the Deities in a mad quest of retribution and power.

Critterupters

Choose your new buddy and set off on a Critter adventure on Holon Island! Capture Critters by fulfilling their conditions and master time based battles by interrupting your opponent's turns. Assemble your team to challenge the Islands Clubs and gain new abilities for your buddy to help you

Moros Protocol

Face the darkness in Moros Protocol, a pixel-painted sci-fi FPS roguelite where every battle is for survival. Stranded on a decaying warship, stalked by horrors, and guided by a voice you don't recognize, you must adapt, upgrade, and push forward. You may be outnumbered, but you are not outmatched.

The Backworld

Slip between the cracks of reality into a broken world where danger awaits at every turn. Survive with strategy—battle when necessary, or flee when the odds are stacked against you. Collect strange items, unlock new abilities, and recruit unique companions. Forge your own path—every choice matters.

UnderMire

UnderMire is a 1-4 player first-person co-op roguelite adventure where you descend into a magical, ever-changing bunker to confront the dark forces that lie within. Battle fear-fueled monsters, SMUSH everyday junk into magical weapons, master evolving tools, complete tasks from a cantankerous spirit cat, and survive the chaos alone or with your friends using proximity voice chat.

BrokenLore: Don't Watch

In BrokenLore: Don't Watch, immerse yourself in the haunting world of Shinji, a young hikikomori trapped in his Tokyo apartment. As his mind unravels, confront a malevolent entity lurking in the shadows. Will you uncover the truth before it's too late?

Pigeon's Mission

Jump into a pixel-art adventure crafted by a seven-year-old's ideas & sketches! Guide Archie through Pepper Pines as he unleashes clever attacks, fun power-ups, and the all-new Harvest Pulse System to collect golden seeds, power up, & save Archie's parents in this exciting & nostalgic journey.

Missile Command Delta

Missiles are incoming. The stakes are high. Only you can stop the destruction. Manage your pool of defenses strategically to survive rounds of incoming missiles in this high-pressure, tactical turn-based game. Will you be able to unravel the mystery in time?

Felbound

Felbound is an action roguelike with a healthy dose of RPG. Explore the abyss of an ancient temple and fight the shadows, using a combination of weapons, spells, and ephemeral blessings. Uncover a myriad of secrets, save friends, and become a powerful god of destruction!

Beyond The Board

A single-player puzzle game that transforms traditional chess into a minimal, immersive journey. Every move is a step deeper into the world Beyond the Board, where shifting tiles and puzzles reveal the hidden fractures within the game's very foundations.

Rivals of Aether II

Rivals of Aether II is the sequel to the hit indie fighting game, Rivals of Aether. Play as both new and returning elemental fighters in the next generation of platform fighters.

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime is a frog-obsessed comedy adventure featuring tactical frog battles, bizarre quests, and the mother of all frogs: the motherfrogger. Grab your toadbag, count those cocoduds, and explore an absurd world where every conflict is settled through Frogtime.

Aethermancer

Monster Taming meets Roguelite. Become the Aethermancer and fight alongside mythical creatures. Explore the ever-changing Fractured Ruins, plan your moves in challenging turn-based battles, and watch your Monsters grow stronger from previous lives and defy death!

Neo Junk City

Where the neon lights never fade, and the city's underbelly thrives. Set in the dystopian 'Drowned City,' this immersive cyberpunk adventure puts a fresh spin on the point-and-click genre. You'll journey through a half-sunken metropolis as you investigate murders, race through dangerous streets, and shoot your way through hordes of robots, psychopaths, and cybernetic monsters.

Breach Signal

Breach Signal is a 1-6 player co-op psychological horror game. As a recruit of the FNA, lead expeditions into strange places and investigate mysterious anomalies that threaten our reality.

Guards II: Chaos in Hell

Assemble a squad of four fearless heroes and embark on a deadly journey through the circles of Hell, inspired by dark myths from around the world. Battle legions of demons and challenge the Devil himself!

Morgenstern

Embark on a medieval rogue-like journey, merging Survivor's hack-and-slay with souls-like rigor, in a third-person epic. Navigate dungeons, extract strategically, and inscribe your saga in the chronicles of legend.

Breathedge 2

Sent on a reckless mission, you find yourself in outer space filled with numerous dangers and things to explore. Build, craft, manage your crew, look after the chicken, and defeat the evil space corporation in this new, breathtaking survival game.

Star Birds

Star Birds is a relaxing asteroid base-building and resource management game where you help your population of spacefaring birds prosper and thrive. No matter if you're a genre veteran or want to get a foot into an oftentimes overwhelming space: the Star Birds will be happy to have you by their side. And not just because chaos would ensue very quickly without you.

The Dark Queen of Mortholme

You are the final boss, the Dark Queen of Mortholme, unrivaled in power. A hero invades and is easily crushed. Yet, they keep returning. A short-form indie game about an unusual bond, perspectives, and the beauty of change.

Whisper Mountain Outbreak

Whisper Mountain Outbreak is an isometric co-op PvE multiplayer survival horror game where you and your friends must work together to escape the cursed fog-covered Mt. Bisik. Explore abandoned buildings, fight monsters, scavenge resources, craft items, solve puzzles, and figure out a way to escape the whispering madness.

Deadlock Station

Turn the battlefield into your ally in this tactical rogue-like with indirect controls. Assemble a unique squad, destroy the alien invaders with precise planning, and uncover the truth about the Event and the mysterious disappearance of humans.

Realms of Madness

Realms of Madness is a castlebuilder RTS experienced from a unique sideways perspective. The game consists of three distinct layers. Delve into the depths of the ocean, constructing underwater habitats to summon mysterious nautical creatures capable of sinking ships from below

Project: Amica

Project: Amica is a fast-paced first-person shooter built in the GZDoom engine. You play the role of SID, an android set out to defeat General Genant Kekaha in order to prevent further military conflict. Explore a colorful 90s-inspired world of robots, cool power-ups, and weapons!

Bad Cheese

Bad Cheese is a psychological horror inspired by the eerie charm of 1920s animation. Step into the tiny paws of a mouse spending the weekend at home with a dysfunctional Dad while Mom's away. Be on your best behavior and KEEP DADDY HAPPY.

Dark Fracture

Dark Fracture is a psychological horror experience in which you explore an ever-changing world where reality and nightmares collide. Walk on the edge of madness in the shoes of a tormented soul as you descend into the darkest depths of the human psyche, and question everything you see.

Leftovers KO!

Leftovers KO! is a Punch-Out-inspired, hand-drawn animated boxing game where you fight a bunch of leftovers. After a long day at work, you come home to find that your uneaten food has come to life—and it's here to beat you up… with its hands! Defeat them all and uncover the truth!

Pioner

Pioner drops players into a vast, grim world, where survival hinges on exploration, crafting, and smart resource management. As an MMO FPS, it offers both PvE missions and intense PvP zones, with unique crafting mechanics, hundreds of weapons and a deep story to explore.

Fish Hunters

Hunt fish solo or in co-op. Haul them in and take them down with crazy guns. Try out different baits and rods, explore unique locations, and complete your fish collection in the atlas. Or just kick back by the campfire with friends in this wild webfishing adventure.

Dwarven Realms – Season 4: Rise of the Necromancer

This season, the Realms crack open wider than ever before. Step through the Time Tear and back into an era lost to ruin—where ancient powers still walk the land, and the Dwarves have yet to fall.

The Lost Glitches

The Lost Glitches is a Techno Optimist Trading Card Game with RPG progression. Head to head PvP battles require strategy, unique deck construction and clever wits to climb the ladder.

The Devil's Due

You lost your soul in a poker game against the Devil. Now, trapped in the infernal depths, your only hope is to fight your way back to freedom. You'll face a diverse gallery of monstrous foes in nearly impossible poker battles – but luckily, you're a cheater.

Flesh Made Fear

Tank controls. Fixed cameras. Pure Terror. Set in a haunting world of twisted experiments and occult nightmares, this game brings back the survival horror mechanics you know and love while pushing the genre into terrifying new depths.

Gravebound

Survive as long as you can through the waves of magic guardians, level up to heighten your own magical abilities, and unlock game changing weapon upgrades and new arenas as you explore Dark Willow Crypt! Will you escape, or are you bound for the grave…

Doomspire

Doomspire is a roguelike card game where you play a dwarven hero and venture deeper into the Doomspire, a dark and ancient structure. Face terrifying bosses, gather treasures, and strategically build your deck as you descend into the abyss, where doom awaits.

Melted Time

You are a candle, slowly melting in real time. Your mission is to explore a series of eerie and atmospheric locations, solving intriguing puzzles along the way. But be quick—time is not on your side! To survive, you'll need to bend time and space, think creatively, and use every element of your surroundings to your advantage.

Unemployment Simulator 2018

A social welfare survival based on real events. Endure emotional pain, the weight of adulthood and societal pressure while evading a literal death by boredom. Be the hero of your studio apartment—battle demons, hide skeletons in the closet, and most importantly… keep that bathroom clean.

My Lord Is Hiring

A job interview simulator set in a medieval fantasy world. Hire, reject, and fire townspeople while maintaining your economy. Train and gear up your units to defend your kingdom from invading monsters. Complete quests, craft tools, and try not to get too attached—this world is dangerous!

Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road is a story-driven, turn-based RPG where feudal Japan meets magic and machines. Assemble your team from a diverse set of characters and test your skills against yōkai and steampunk contraptions. Carve your own path through an immersive story and change the fate of the Empire.

Rue Valley

Rue Valley is a narrative RPG about a man trapped in a time loop, surrounded by a colorful cast with complex emotional stories, each hiding unexpected secrets. Dealing with mental challenges, the main character must rise from the depths, delving into the anomaly to uncover its enigmatic origins.

My Little Puppy

"There is a saying that when you depart from this world, the dog who went ahead will warmly welcome you." While spending time in dog heaven, Bong-gu the Welsh Corgi suddenly catches his dad's scent. Now, he embarks on a journey to meet his dad. Will Bong-gu be able to see his dad again?

Ravenous Horde

Team up with 64 players to fight off the horde of zombies in this post-apocalyptic FPS or join the horde against the living! Turn on your teammates and tear them apart. Level up and unlock new weapons, perks, clothing options and more! Equip your favourite loadout and join the fight!

Wizardry Variants Daphne

Wizardry Variants Daphne carries on the lineage of the classic RPG series, Wizardry. The portal to the labyrinth of despair, where even destruction is pleasure, has opened once again.

Devil Jam

Rampage through hell's metal artists and their countless followers! Immerse yourself in a hand-animated, survivor-like experience that blends beat-driven combat with a unique 12-slot inventory system, allowing for near-infinite demonic builds.

Tabletop Game Shop Simulator

Open a brick-and-mortar tabletop game shop, and fill the shelves with the latest wargame releases to purchase and miniatures to build. Manage the store from the ground up by hiring staff, setting prices, and executing transactions while building a loyal customer base. Expand the store over time with exclusive launches, host tournaments and local events, and strive to become the go-to hobbyist hub!

Snacko

A place once abundant in resources and culture, Snacko Island now sits abandoned by its residents. Driven away by the cost of living, you and your childhood friend set off with the goal to turn things around and start a new life. Explore, gather, and build up the town from scratch into a place you'll be proud to call "home". From picking out shopkeepers to placing down new buildings, the future of the new Snacko Island is in your paws!

Mr. Sleepy Man

In Mr. Sleepy Man, you play as a sleepy guy who's up way past his bedtime and out of control! Make a mess of everything you find and turn Bedtime Town against you! This sandbox adventure is filled with comical hijinks, outrageous characters, and platforming action!

Poco

Poco is the story of the world's smallest clown, who is banished from the circus and finds themself in a mysterious undergrowth full of lost and broken things. Explore, meet strange creatures, solve puzzles, and help Poco return to the circus in this charming 2D/3D hybrid point-and-click adventure.

Tollan Survivors

Don't Wake The Beast

In Don't Wake the Beast, a roguelite stealth game, you'll sneak through ever-changing dungeons to steal precious treasures guarded by deadly beasts. Use your trusty grappling hook to evade traps, outsmart enemies, and solve puzzles. But beware—each treasure you claim makes escaping more dangerous!

Clown Around

Prank targets while evading the dastardly Fun Police, then try to escape without getting caught! Plan your approach to each level: will you unleash complete mayhem or sneak through undetected? The choice is yours! Explore intriguing locales, meet wacky characters, and utilize your arsenal of clown props to bring joy back to the world!

Relic Arena

Relic Arena is an eight-player free-to-play autobattler by Dota 2 personalities Jenkins and SUNSfan. Players equip heroes with genuine historical relics, each providing unique abilities and upgrades, under the guidance of renowned historical figures.

Big Hops

Tongue-swing, free climb, and build your own path forward in a new kind of 3D platformer! Plant veggie bounce pads, tightropes, hookshots, and much more. Find a way home through huge Desert, Ocean, and Mountain worlds and collect bugs, upgrade your backpack, and meet animal friends along the way.

Nested Lands

Nested Lands is a ruthless medieval RPG game featuring in-depth village building, large-scale social management and combats. Gather survivors, build a settlement, craft, master your skills, survive, and endure alone or in online co-op.

Permafrost

Embark on a brutal journey of survival in a perpetual winter. Hunt and gather resources for building and utilize deep survival mechanics to craft your way through a harsh, unforgiving landscape. Forge alliances or dominate the remnants of humanity in this chilling open world saga.

Riftstorm

A small and insignificant ball amidst a cosmos of myth, legend, and unrelenting horrors, our Earth is under constant threat from that which defies human understanding. Rifts from other worlds and dimensions threaten to consume us. Monsters from within and without transcend human comprehension. While the might of mankind may pale in comparison, immeasurable power awaits those who weave the raw energies of the rift. Those who seek the dark and unknowable truths of this world must know; there are rules for all to abide: that of the Mythic Protocol.

Total Chaos

Fort Oasis is no paradise—it's a decaying terrormare where reality crumbles. From the creator of Turbo Overkill comes a survival-horror stacked with mysteries and monstrosities. Scavenge scraps to craft weapons and follow a cryptic voice on your walkie-talkie through the island's depths.

SHADE Protocol

SHADE Protocol is a 2D cyber-fantasy Metroidvania where music, code, and combat collide. Swap between DAWN and SHADE forms to unleash devastating abilities, wield Instruments as weapons, and rewrite reality itself in a world on the brink of annihilation by the SHADE Protocol.

Creature Keeper

Creature Keeper is an action-adventure RPG where you Befriend Creatures and fight alongside them in real time. Explore a mysterious world and uncover the truth behind a strange sickness spreading across the land. Power up your team, fill out your Bestiary, and embark on your journey of destiny!

Hell Clock

A game set in Brazil and made by a team of Brazilian developers, Hell Clock tells the story of a grim chapter in the country's history. Late in the 19th century, the War of Canudos took the lives of 25,000 men, women, and children. In Rogue Snail's supernatural twist on this true history, Canudos was a secret battleground between the forces of Heaven and Hell. Players will descend into Hell to face the demons of Brazil's past, present, and future, revived time and again by the Hell Clock but also restricted in the time they can spend in the depths. Fight your way as deep as you can, as fast as you can, before returning to the surface to gear up, skill up, and try again.

Legends of Elumia

Legends of Elumia is a next-generation, massively multiplayer online role-playing game, leading the way for players to gain full ownership of their in-game assets using revolutionary new mechanics. In most MMOs, players can't "own" their gear. It is locked up on the developer's servers and owned by the game's publisher. LOE gives players FULL autonomy over characters, equipment and items by placing them squarely in the players' ownership.

BattleRise: Kingdom of Champions

BattleRise: Kingdom of Champions is a collectible, role-playing game combining gripping turn-based battles, an engaging story-mode, and endless dungeons (and with even more features planned for the future). BattleRise is inspired by fan-favorite, classic, fantasy-themed games, yet has its own look and feel.

Critical Shift

Critical Shift is a hardcore turn-based tactical game with RPG elements and a profound dramatic story. An atmospheric sci-fi mystery imbued with the unknown and featuring the strangest objects awaits you! Every enemy here is a lethal threat, and resources are worth their weight in gold.

