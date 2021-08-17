All Four Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Build & Battle Promos

While the Pokémon TCG has yet to release hi-res images of the Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies pre-release promos, the Build & Battle Boxes in which these promos are included have been released. As a result, images of these cards are now available online for collectors to observe and then, of course, begin chasing.

The SWSH Black Star Promos available in the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Build & Battle Boxes include:

Galarian Articuno

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Moltres

Flaaffy

One of each of these stamped pre-release holographic cards are available in every Build & Battle Box. Collecting the full set is a common goal for Pokémon TCG fans, and this can end up feeling a bit like a lottery. When you're picking up a Build & Battle Box, there is no way to know what promo will be inside. I know from personal experience that, in my effort to chase down the Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage Charizard pre-release promo, that I opened far too many boxes and encounters far too many Donphan.

Best of luck to everyone search for these. We are now a little under two weeks away from the wide release of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. August 27th will see the release of this Eeveelution and Dragon-themed set in a slew of products including:

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Booster Boxes

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Booster Packs

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Sleeves Booster Packs

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box: Glaceon, Vaporeon, Sylveon, Espeon design

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box: Flareon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Leafeon design

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 3-Pack Blister with Umbreon Promo

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 3-Pack Blister with Eiscue Promo

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 1-Pack Blister with Eevee Promo

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 1-Pack Blister with Galarian Slowpoke Promo

There will be another wave of Evolving Skies products in September featuring Vaporeon V, Jolteon V, and Flareon V tins.