All Four Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Build & Battle Promos

Posted on
by
|
Comments

While the Pokémon TCG has yet to release hi-res images of the Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies pre-release promos, the Build & Battle Boxes in which these promos are included have been released. As a result, images of these cards are now available online for collectors to observe and then, of course, begin chasing.

Pokémon TCG - Evolving Skies pre-release promos. Credit: PokeBeach
Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies pre-release promos. Credit: PokeBeach

The SWSH Black Star Promos available in the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Build & Battle Boxes include:

  • Galarian Articuno
  • Galarian Zapdos
  • Galarian Moltres
  • Flaaffy

One of each of these stamped pre-release holographic cards are available in every Build & Battle Box. Collecting the full set is a common goal for Pokémon TCG fans, and this can end up feeling a bit like a lottery. When you're picking up a Build & Battle Box, there is no way to know what promo will be inside. I know from personal experience that, in my effort to chase down the Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage Charizard pre-release promo, that I opened far too many boxes and encounters far too many Donphan.

Best of luck to everyone search for these. We are now a little under two weeks away from the wide release of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. August 27th will see the release of this Eeveelution and Dragon-themed set in a slew of products including:

  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Booster Boxes
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Booster Packs
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Sleeves Booster Packs
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box: Glaceon, Vaporeon, Sylveon, Espeon design
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box: Flareon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Leafeon design
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 3-Pack Blister with Umbreon Promo
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 3-Pack Blister with Eiscue Promo
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 1-Pack Blister with Eevee Promo
  • Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies 1-Pack Blister with Galarian Slowpoke Promo

There will be another wave of Evolving Skies products in September featuring Vaporeon V, Jolteon V, and Flareon V tins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.