Everything Shown On The 2025 Women-Led Game Showcase

Continuing the lengthy set of livestreams today for Summer Game Fest, the 2025 Women-Led Game Showcase took place this morning, highlighting nearly 40 games that have women leading the development and production of the games you see here. We have the full rundown of everything shown off in the showcase, and the livestreeam to check out above.

Unseen Diplomacy 2

You're a secret agent during a dangerous time, evil-doers are plotting to destroy the world. Complete missions, manage your agents & use Intel to narrow down the plot & save the Earth. Play a real-life VR obstacle course using every inch of your room – you will run, roll, sneak & hack to victory!

lily's World XD

lily's world XD is a psychological horror game where you investigate a young girl's computer. Channel your inner 2000s teen as you read her old conversations, customize her blog, and look through her embarrassing selfies. That is, until you find messages addressed to you…

ILA: A Frosty Glide

Set foot on a magical island and explore a whimsical small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training searching for her lost kitty, Coco. With your trusty skatebroom, find secret places, collectables, and improve your magic and flying abilities as you reach the summit.

Equinox: Homecoming

Saddle up with friends and investigate a dark mystery, where each trail leads to wonder and intrigue. A string of events has set the idyllic island on edge. Discover the truth behind your mother's disappearance and a local's sudden death. For fans of horses, murder mysteries, and cozy exploration!

Roots Devour

Extend your roots, imbibe fresh blood, and embrace demise. A new god graced the inhabitants of the forest on that fateful day. Roots Devour is a management strategy game. Drink blood to sustain your existence and seize dominion over the mysterious forest for greater power.

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

Help Mara wrestle with the decisions of young adulthood as she pursues her dreams of becoming a successful writer and explores her first taste of independence. As the year progresses, new opportunities and challenges arise, found across more than 60 distinct, detail-rich environments filled with a heartfelt cast of dynamic characters. Choose how Mara spends her time as she meets new friends and potential romantic partners, falls into interesting conversations between classes, and travels along the city's mass transit system. Develop her unique writing voice by synthesizing these experiences into thoughtful essays – or awkward rambles no one will want to read.

Cozy Room Decorator

This whimsical isometric room design game invites you to unleash your inner interior decorator. Dive into a world of boundless imagination and creativity with a treasure trove of thousands of items, each brimming with endless possibilities.

Crescent County

Crash headfirst into this witch-tech open world, drifting and driving on the back of your new motorbroom. Make deliveries, trick out your broom, and race your new friends (and crushes) as the sun sets. Get into gossip, sort your life out, and discover what it means to find home.

Re:Fresh

Restore your town as you run, jump and dash through cozy locales while helping lovable townsfolk! Become immersed in a tight-knit community of animals and robots while becoming the town hero in this heart-warming solarpunk adventure.

Dark Hours

Dark Hours is a co-op survival horror game for up to four players. Your heist has been disrupted by a supernatural event, and your team of robbers is now trapped with an evil entity. Forget your plan, your mission is to survive. Explore and cooperate to find a way out or hide and wish for daylight.

LongStory 2

The friendliest dating sim on the planet is back and ready to cuddle! A long-awaited sequel to the award-winning visual novel LongStory, our new season picks up where the first ended — the summer before high school begins. When Turkeyhawk goes missing from a Welcome Home party for Marcel, it's up to you to find your feathered friend before the school year begins.

Void Martyrs

Void Martyrs is a grimdark survival horror about a nun in a space suit. Inspired by games like Darkwood, Signalis, with the gameplay loop of Void Bastards. Set in a future where the space race to the moon was won by the Church Space Program. You're a novice nun that's been sent on a cosmic crusade to repel a biomechanical plague in a quarantined zone around Heaven's Gate. Explore abandoned drifting space-cathedrals and monasteries, to scavenge what resources you can. You'll need to balance your faith with you will to survive. Kill and be cursed, or stay faithful and find other ways to stay alive.

Kreature Kind

Magic will disappear forever, unless you save it! In this wholesome and approachable card game, you debate monsters, recruit friends, and start a world-changing movement. Balance your team and your decks carefully, and use your debate skills to convince fantastical opponents to join your side!

Angeline Era

An unforgettable and wild Bumpslash Action-Adventure! Explore a world of Fae, Humans and Angels, where hilarious hazards and charming creatures await. Will you uncover its mysteries?

Fallen Tear: The Ascension

Fallen Tear is a combat and exploration driven 2D animated metroidvania. Find Fated Bonds to help you on your journey as you fight and free beasts and gods alike. Discover hidden paths, secrets, and challenges as the world dynamically transforms in response to player actions.

Ministry of Order

Ministry of Order is a narrative logic-puzzler where you reunite newborns with the right parents inside a 1920s-era totalitarian maternity ward, while a branching conspiracy threatens your survival. Think "Papers, Please" meets classic genetics diagrams, wrapped in hand-drawn art.

Provoron

A hand-drawn 2.5D adventure game about the different ways one can look at things—or choose not to look. About the demons in our minds and the desire to save the world. Well… or at least change it a little… or maybe it's much simpler to stop being a white crow and just blend in with the crowd?

Ascend

Step into Ascend, a meditative puzzle adventure where a young woman must navigate through zodiac trials to learn the secrets of the mountain and restore Aurora's world to its harmonious state. Puzzles, natural wonders, remnants of a lost civilization, and connections to celestial bodies all await Aurora as she embarks on a journey that has proven to be impossible for all others who had previously tried.

Ascend to ZERO

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to stop time? Ascend to ZERO is a time-control roguelike where you can use your unique ability to freeze time and fight your way to the top.

Out and About

A cozy foraging adventure about the magic of real-life plants! Identify and gather wild plants and fungi, cook tasty recipes, master herbal remedies, and rebuild your community after a devastating storm.

Downhill

Meet Fade, the main character of this action RPG, who is painfully aware that you are controlling her. How will you act when faced with the temptations of absolute power over someone so vulnerable — all while on a mission to save a revolution-torn realm from an unnatural disaster?

Spilled!

Clean up ocean waste in this short & relaxing game! Recycle, earn coins and upgrade your boat. Explore new areas. Clean bigger spills and different kinds of waste!

Woodo

Woodo is a cozy diorama puzzle game where you assemble wooden scenes piece by piece. As you place objects in their correct spots, each scene slowly fills with color and comes to life, revealing charming animations and small surprises. Follow the story of Foxy and Ben the frog through a series of interconnected dioramas, each capturing a unique moment from their shared adventure.

Summer Camp

Summer Camp is a narrative party game about telling the story of a perfect summer – but the player who leads in the action-packed mini-games seizes control of the narrative!

WILL: Follow The Light

Dive into a realistic, single-player, first-person journey through the harsh northern latitudes as you sail endless waters, searching for a way back to your loved ones. Will you follow the light?

Grave Seasons

After a treacherous escape from jail, you've made it to your new home in Ashenridge, an idyllic town with some seriously unsettling vibes. While trying to establish your new farming life and embed yourself in the neighborhood, murders start to occur in the town, putting your new peaceful life at risk. Grave Seasonsis a narrative led farming sim with a terrifying twist – someone in the town is a supernatural serial killer.

Drywall Eating Simulator

Drywall Eating Simulator is a physics-based 3D adventure game where you are pushed to the limits of human (or nonhuman) tolerance by the people you encounter in our world, and the only pressure release that you have is in the name of the game (eating drywall) Explore multiple environments, try to maintain your composure and fit into society. Or just bash your head against every wall you can access. It's your simulation after all.

Voyagers of Nera

Voyagers of Nera is a cooperative survival-crafting game where you must survive a magical ocean world brimming with lost spirits and deadly monsters. Sail to distant islands, build beautiful villages and surf across the waves with up to 10 players.

Tavern Talk Stories: Dreamwalker

Welcome Tavernkeep! In this D&D-inspired visual novel you will run a cozy seaside tavern, meet adventurers, gather rumours and mix fate-altering drinks to stop dreams from twisting into nightmares.

Nano Neighbors

Nano Neighbors is not just a solo experience. Players can visit friends' capsules, interact with their NANOs, complete jobs, and interact via chat. Think of it like a tiny, customizable Discord that lives on your screen, which you can decorate, style, and play, and has a chill and futuristic charm. Players will also be able to join social hubs where they'll be able to meet and socialise with new friends and grow their NANOs together.

Kokoro Kitchen

In this delightful farm-to-table cooking game, you'll restore a cozy Japanese restaurant, cultivate a bountiful garden of fresh ingredients, and prepare mouth-watering Japanese dishes for hungry locals. Use your culinary skills to help bring a little life back to the spirit world!

Cairn

Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival-climber from the creators of Furi and Haven. Climb anywhere and plan your route carefully, managing pitons and resources to survive unforgiving Mount Kami. Discover what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve the ascent of a lifetime.

Wander Stars

As budding martial artist Ringo and secretive rapscallion Wolfe, embark on a galaxy-spanning search for the pieces of the Wanderstar map. Across 10 episode-style chapters, inspired by Cowboy Bebop, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece, follow the determined twosome as they collect pieces of the Wanderstar map, engaging in grand mysteries, shocks, surprises, and epic plot twists, just as you'd expect from an iconic anime television series. Along the way, Ringo and Wolfe will use their fists, feet, and words, battling enemies with "Kiai," a unique form of martial arts. This very special combat system sees the Wander Stars protagonists combine all kinds of words to unleash damage and creativity in equal measure. Strong! Heat! Smash! and Phantom! Guard! attacks are just some examples of what you can unleash with the game's more than 200 unlockable words!

Prison of Husks

A nostalgic souls-like set in a painted afterlife. Awaken as a doll and seek your beloved. From parries to pistols, tune your build to overcome adversity. Explore dense, interconnected levels full of secrets and shortcuts as you battle pigment-hoarding bosses and seek your lost love.

On-Together

On-Together is a cozy chatroom game designed to help you focus and stay connected with friends! Get settled in a digital lounge (fullscreen or neatly at the bottom, top, side, or sticker-style) and work quietly together, dropping in and out of conversations with ease. Use productivity tools like focus timers, to-do lists, progress trackers and calendars to keep on track. Stay focused long enough and a super cute customizable pet buddy will join you.

A Heavy Morning

A Heavy Morning is a narrative-driven adventure that takes you into the mind of a young woman struggling to face the day ahead of her. Waking up one morning, "the character" finds herself unable to leave the comfort of her bed. Your mission is simple yet profound: help her navigate the first 30 minutes of her day and make it to work on time.

Danchi Days

Help Hoshino revive the forgotten summer festival! Turn strangers into neighbors by surfing the NeighborNet, playing minigames, and uncovering some slightly interesting secrets. What kind of quirky people live in Hoshino's neighborhood? Ho ho… only one way to find out!

Death and Faeology

In a world where the fae-touched fall prey to a sinister killer, only a Faeologist can uncover the truth. A dark academia murder mystery visual novel with supernatural cases, interactive investigation, romanceable characters, and multiple endings, set in the roaring 1920s New York.

Capy Castaway

Embark on a whimsical adventure with a capybara pup and a clever crow as they set off to find their way home! Sniff, dig, and explore a vibrant world brimming with wonder, challenges, and heartwarming friendships at every turn.

