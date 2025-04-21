Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo, Diablo IV: Belial’s Return

Diablo IV Reveals Season 8: Belial's Return Details Before Launch

New details have been released about Diablo IV: Belial’s Return, as the Season Eight expansion will be released next week

Article Summary Explore Diablo IV Season 8, featuring Belial's Return with new quests and challenges.

Unleash powerful Boss Powers and modify them with Spectral Ash from events.

Experience new Reliquary System, enhancing Battle Pass for better customization.

Join Diablo IV x BERSERK collaboration for unique manga-inspired gear.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed what's coming to Diablo IV as part of Season 8, as Belial's Return takes center stage next week. As you can see here, the season will bring back The Lord of Lies, who clearly has plans for the world at large and none of them are appealing, so it will be up to you to find out what he has happening and put a stop to it. We have more info below and the trailer above, with finer details found in their latest blog, as the season launches on April 29, 2025.

Diablo IV – Season 8: Belial's Return

Belial's motive is unknown, but his return has unleashed mysterious Apparition Monsters into Sanctuary. The residents of the land won't take Belial's intrusion laying down. Some have taken it upon themselves to investigate these monsters. Meet Sayeena, a retired Vizjerei mage, and Jarius, who claims to be a Cathedral of Light knight. While initially wary of each other, Sayeena and Jarius are dedicated to snuffing out the source of these monsters. You must all band together to unravel Belial's ploy. Together, you'll pursue the truth and gain immeasurable power along the way through new Boss Powers. Sanctuary's fate is in the hands of your trio—failure is not an option.

Questline : Belial, Lord of Lies, has returned to warp reality to his will. Pursue the truth with the Lord of Lies quest. Daring wanderers can clash with the Exalted Lair Boss, Belial, and others in the new Lair Boss rework.

: Belial, Lord of Lies, has returned to warp reality to his will. Pursue the truth with the Lord of Lies quest. Daring wanderers can clash with the Exalted Lair Boss, Belial, and others in the new Lair Boss rework. New Events : Apparition Incursion events plague Sanctuary thanks to Belial's Return in an open-world, multiplayer boss rush style. Defeat these targeted waves of enemies for better rewards.

: Apparition Incursion events plague Sanctuary thanks to Belial's Return in an open-world, multiplayer boss rush style. Defeat these targeted waves of enemies for better rewards. New Boss Powers: Become your own boss with 24 powers available and 48 main and modifier combinations! Earn Spectral Ash from Apparition Legion Events to upgrade your owned powers.

Become your own boss with 24 powers available and 48 main and modifier combinations! Earn Spectral Ash from Apparition Legion Events to upgrade your owned powers. New Reliquary System: The Battle Pass is getting a major overhaul: the new Reliquary System provides multiple routes and rewards to increase player choice and create a more customizable and chaseable rewards experience.

The Battle Pass is getting a major overhaul: the new Reliquary System provides multiple routes and rewards to increase player choice and create a more customizable and chaseable rewards experience. Diablo IV's first collaboration – BERSERK: In Diablo IV's first external collab, running from May 6 until the end of Season 8, players can don the most iconic looks from the classic manga to slay demons in the most badass Diablo fashion yet.

