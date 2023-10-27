Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Hitman: World Of Assassination

Dimitri Vegas Finally Arrives In Hitman: World Of Assassination

Hitman: World Of Assassination has finally launched the new Elusive Target content they've teased for months featuring Dimitri Vegas.

IO Interactive has finally released their heavily teased Fall target for Hitman: World of Assassination, as the Dimitri Vegas content has been launched. The devs are setting up a ton of content to run throughout the Fall season, and it all kicks off with the new Elusive Target mission, which is now live. You can check out the latest trailer for it below, along with more info on what's to come this season.

In this new mission, available for free to all Hitman: World of Assassination owners, Agent 47 is tasked with eliminating Alexios Laskaridis, an international DJ-turned-drug lord modeled on the appearance of world-renowned DJ Dimitri Vegas. Until November 26th, players will get to take part in this unique do-or-die contract. The mission will offer numerous ways to get Agent 47 to eliminate the threat posed by the double-faced musician during his set in a Berlin club. Players are invited to replay the original Berlin mission from Hitman 3 before they tackle the Elusive Target Mission, as it served as a basis for the development of this newly themed mission. They will only ever get one shot at this mission, and if they want to increase their chances of eliminating Dimitri Vegas' criminal mastermind alter ego, getting familiar with the lay of the land is definitely going to help them.

To celebrate this launch, Hitman: World of Assassination will also offer new challenges to players that will allow them to unlock cool suits. From today onwards, and for the first time ever, IO Interactive will offer livestream fans the possibility to watch content creators playing Hitman: World of Assassination on Twitch to try and grab an exclusive Purple Streak Suit through the Twitch Drop feature. There are still many more activities available to Hitman: World of Assassination players. For instance, the Mills Reverie Halloween Event just started and will offer players the opportunity to grab a Jack O' Lantern suit in a Halloween-themed mission. Further, The Codename 47 challenge is now live, and for the next few days, it will allow fans to unlock a very polygonal retro skin and suit for Agent 47.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!