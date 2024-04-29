Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Rockfish Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everspace 2

Everspace 2 Releases New Incursions Update Today

Rockfish Games as a brand enw update out for Everspace 2, as the Incursions Update brings about photo mode, among other additions.

Indie game developer and publisher Rockfish Games released a new update for Everspace 2 this morning, as players can now get their hands on the Incursions Update right now. The shorthand to the update is that you're getting some new features added to the gameplay, several new in-game items, and improvements to how space look, feels, and functions. The biggest changes come to Photo Mode, improved controller support, new treasures, new Incursion Events to take part in, and a ton of Legendary Gear added to the game for you to find and purchase. We have more details about it for you below, as you can get the finer dev notes on their latest blog post on Steam.

Everspace 2 – Incursions Update

The Incursions update broadens the depth of Everspace 2's world and lore, adding massive space battles to the later portion of the story campaign. Actions taken by Adam Roslin and his crew have weakened the integrity of the universe and allowed Ancients to break into reality from rift space. In new Incursions activities, it's up to skilled space pilots to fend off hordes of enemies while destroying beacons allowing enemies to cross over from another dimension.

In addition to the new Incursions gameplay, Everspace 2 pilots can collect 15 new legendaries, new front, rear, and cockpit modules, and new reliquary treasure items that can be unlocked in the retooled Ancient Rift mode. Additional features such as a revamped photo mode, reworked Scout "Shadow Strike" ultimate ability, increased legendary item limit per loadout, and many community-requested changes have also been added. On Xbox and PlayStation consoles, controller button remapping has also been added in response to community request.

The Incursions update also brings Everspace 2 from Unreal Engine 4 to 5.3. This engine migration allows the ROCKFISH Games team to continue development using the latest tools while enabling toggleable features such as Lumen GI on DirectX 12, Nvidia Reflex latency reduction, Intel XeSS upscaler, AMD FSR 3.0 upscaler, and Nvidia Frame Generation for high-end PC players.

