Yu-Gi-Oh! 1st Ed Legend Of Blue Eyes Box Auctioning At Heritage

Do you remember the earliest days of the Yu-Gi-Oh! collectible card game? There was a time, not terribly long ago, when cards from this game were so very strong, and thus very sought-after, but oh, so simple. Some of the strongest cards, such as Blue-Eyes White Dragon or Dark Magician, had powerful stats but no additional abilities. Others would win you the game on the spot, given having five particular cards in your hand. The interesting link between the cards we have mentioned is that they're all in the Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon set.

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly with video games, comics, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare, 1st Edition booster box of that very same set up for auction. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on the booster box that helped start it all.

According to the auction's listing page on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Legend of Blue Eyes Set was the first set released for the mega-popular trading card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! The set was released on March 8, 2002 by Upper Deck Company under Konami's direction and it was an instant hit. Offered here is a sealed first edition booster box from this historic set! Inside of this booster box you'll find monsters like Yugi Motou's Dark Magician, Joey Wheeler's Red-Eyes Black Dragon, and Seto Kaiba's Blue-Eyes White Dragon! This box contains 24 booster packs, each with 9 cards, for a total of 216 cards. Because the box is sealed, the cards have never been handled, so we can assume that they are likely all in GEM MINT 10 condition. The Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game is following the steps of games like Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering and becoming highly collectable and recent prices have been proof of that. Don't miss out on this chance to own this first edition booster box from the very first set of what's sure to become the next big collectible! The box has slightly blunted corners and wrapping is intact. Overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to place a bid on this Yu-Gi-Oh! booster box, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing page for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!