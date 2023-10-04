Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Claymore Game Studios, Commandos: Origins

Exclusive – Commandos: Origins Announced For 2024 Release

Kalypso Media revealed their latest game on the way, as Commandos: Origins is coming next year for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios have shared a brand new game on the way, exclusively first with Bleeding Cool, as Commandos: Origins is on the way in 2024. Acting as a sort of prequel to the series, the game will take you back to World War II, where the original set of characters from the squad first meet and unite. You'll meet these heroes in their finest hour as you take on the enemy in close-quarters combat as The Green Beret himself, Jack O'Hara. Use every single one of your men and resources to their best as you'll take down enemy soldiers with brute strength and calculated efficiency. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the fact we'll see it next year, but we do know it will be released on Day One for Xbox Game Pass for console, as well as for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. We have more info on the game and the trailer below.

"A gripping storyline sets the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with challenging missions and tactical stealth gameplay. With over ten missions across authentic historical locations, spanning the icy landscapes of the Arctic to the scorching sands of the African desert, you'll find yourself facing varied scenarios and diverse objectives. Each Commandos: Origins mission offers a fresh and engaging experience that keeps players eagerly anticipating each new challenge. The game offers an exhilarating real-time strategy gameplay experience, allowing players to harness the unique abilities of the Commandos, master the art of stealth, strike from the shadows, and vanish into the night before the enemy can react."

Challenging Real-Time Tactical Stealth Gameplay: Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows.

Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows. An Extraordinary Team: Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret", Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success.

Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret", Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success. Many Paths To Victory: The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reach your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success!

The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reach your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success! On Your Mark: A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets.

A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets. Fight On All Fronts: Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise.

Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise. There Is No I In Team: Take on missions with a friend in the 2-player cooperative multiplayer mode, either online or via local split-screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!