Dying Light 2 Explains The Different Skill Trees For Characters

Techland released more information today about how skill trees will work for your character as they progress in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. As you can see from the image below, there will be two skill trees that you will get as the main protagonist, Aiden Caldwell. This will be the primary focus for his development, one for new parkour skills and the other for new combat skills. Each of these trees will be advanced through a new approach to character progression in the game. You can read more about it below from the developers as the game is currently still set to release on February 4th, 2022.

This new approach to character progression values how survivors choose to play and awards experience points in two areas: Parkour and Combat. Leap from windows, vault over obstacles, and perform death-defying stunts to earn parkour points in ever greater amounts. Or take the fight straight to humans and infected alike, stringing together brutal blows for creative takedowns and big gains.

While performing specific in-game actions, players will earn experience points in one of two areas—parkour and combat. Traversal actions like climbing, jumping, or vaulting will be rewarded by progressing a parkour-centric experience bar. The more complex and skillful movements players perform, the more experience will be gained. Likewise, to earn combat-centric experience points, players should take the fight straight to enemies and perform combination attacks to net even more experience points.

Completing quests in Dying Light 2 can quickly fill both experience bars, and players shouldn't neglect the new abilities they pick up along the way, which can be used in concert for bigger experience gains. For example, with the right timing, the combat skill Grapple can throw enemies to the side using their own momentum. Follow up with Stomp for an opportunity to instantly kill enemies you've just thrown to the ground. Many such inventive combinations exist for players to incorporate in their playstyles. Of course, these combos extend to parkour skills, as well. Dart temporarily increases your running speed, and combined with Double Jump, a Skill that helps you jump higher while vaulting obstacles, all sorts of unreachable places open up.