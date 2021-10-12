EverQuest: Terror Of Luclin Announces Beta & Pre-Orders

Daybreak Games annoucned they have put the latest expansion for EverQuest: Terror Of Luclin up for pre-order along with new beta information. The 28th expansion to the game is now available for different prices as they are selling it at $35 for the standard version, while the Collector's, Premium, and Family & Friends Editions (which include several in-game bonus items) are going for $70, $140, and #250, respectfully. if you pre-order now, you'll have access to a special Shadow Weapon Ornament as well as the beta server, which is up and running. We have more info from he team below about some of what's been added to the game this time around.

Conquer New Raids in EverQuest

With visions of Luclin herself walking the halls of Ka Vethan, The High Priestess, Aten Ha Ra, has secured her power and exerts her will over all the Akheva. She has restored Ka Vethan and has already reclaimed the surrounding areas. The Akheva intend to extend that influence throughout the moon, to reclaim what rightfully belongs to Luclin and her servants. Aten Ha Ra's power is impossible to deny, but can you deny her conquest?

Aten Ha Ra is not the only enemy preventing Norrath's heroes from discovering the future of the planes and preventing the Mistress of Shadows from achieving whatever secret goal she seeks. Old enemies ranging from Doomshade to Zelnithak roam Luclin seeking to devour or destroy anyone in their path. Ancient beings from the planes wait in darkness and shadow, and only the strongest heroes can defeat them!

Experience New EverQuest Adventures

Not all Akhevans agree with Aten Ha Ra. Join the resistance to stop the spread of the Akheva. Do tasks from the simple to the complex, working alone or with friends. Research the oddity of the shadows. Stop sacrifices of the weak. Explore the depths of Luclin's prison. Become the force that will banish the shadows!

Grow In Strength

Level your EverQuest hero up to the new limit of 120. Learn new spells, combat abilities, and AAs, and then prove your worth to receive new unique items.

Level cap increase

Spells and AAs (counts, over 700)

3 unique items

Explore New Zones

Begin your adventure in Maiden's Eye in your quest to thwart the plans of Mayong Mistmoore. Journey through new zones and kill new monsters.

Basilica of Adumbration: Even the shadows need a place to confine those who stray too far.

Ka Vethan: No longer ruins, Ka Vethan is a fortress and temple to Luclin's might.

Maiden's Eye: The Akhevan have spread their influence into Maiden's Eye, constructing a new outpost to gather their armies and warn Ka Vethan.

Shadow Valley: This dreaded path from Ka Vethan to the Basilica of Adumbration is worsened by the weight of the shadows.

Umbral Plains: The Akheva have reclaimed the Umbral Plains and cleared out everything that offends them, improving and adding where they feel the need.

Vex Thal: Nothing much has changed here over the last several years, other than their strength of purpose.