EvesyLive Takes Red Bull Tetris 2026 UK Finals Title

Eve "EvesyLive" came out on top this weekend in the Red Bull Tetris 2026 UK Finals, becoming one of the winners headed the World Title

Over the weekend, Red Bull Tetris held its 2026 UK Finals, and at the end of the competition, Eve "EvesyLive" took the championship. The event was held at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch, London, as the finals came down to a hotly contested matchup between "EvesyLive" of York and Daniel "Danv" Vuong. in an eight-player single elimination tourney. She will now make her way to the World Final in Dubai on December 13. We have mroe details for you here as we'll be in attendance for the U.S. Finals happening this weekend in Florida.

Red Bull Tetris 2026 UK Finals

Both finalists remained unbeaten throughout the National Finals, each sweeping their previous two series 2-0 and securing a flawless four round run. Danv qualified for the UK National Finals with a dominant 465,000 points, while Eve secured her place with a fierce 351,900 – setting the stage for an electrifying showdown. Across the competition, fifteen series were completed before the champion, Eve, was finally crowned in a BO5 Grand Final. In the final clash, the pair earned 613,350 to 614,380 earning Eve the UK National Finalist title by a hairbreadth.

Celebrating more than 40 years of Tetris, Red Bull Tetris is a high-octane tournament format of the iconic game, blending classic Tetris gameplay with game-changing mechanics like gravity shifts, speed boots and special power-ups, adding an unpredictable layer to challenge even a seasoned player. Following open Qualifiers throughout the UK with over 180,000 games played on mobile phone, the National Finals took place on 15 November 2025, at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch, London, with Red Bull Player Aimee "Aimsey" Davis livestreaming each nail-biting match, all the way to the final showdown. There, the strongest players from the Qualifiers competed head-to-head on PC, vying for the chance to represent the UK at the historic World Final in Dubai this December.

The World Final spans three unforgettable days across the desert city, blending immersive experiences, music performances and special guest appearances. In the lead-up to the main event, Eve and the other national winners from over 55 countries will enter a seeding round to determine their World Final placement. From there, they'll compete in intense 1v1 matchups. Then, on December 13, the final game will take place live in the sky, rendered by over 2,000 synchronized drones, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai Frame in a captivating gaming spectacle.

