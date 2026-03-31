Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Fourth Wing, monopoly, Rebecca Yarros, Yarros Ink

Two Monopoly Games Will Be Getting Fourth Wing Editions

Monopoly is getting the Fourth Wing treatment as two different versions of the game will get special editions based on Rebecca Yarros' novel

Article Summary Hasbro releases two Monopoly editions inspired by Rebecca Yarros' hit novel Fourth Wing.

Choose between a classic Monopoly board game or a fast-paced Monopoly Deal card game with a Fourth Wing twist.

Both games feature iconic locations, dragons, and characters from the Empyrean series universe.

Perfect for fans looking for unique Monopoly collectibles or Fourth Wing-themed board game nights.

Hasbro has partnered with Yarros Ink on two editions of Monopoly, both themed to the novel Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. As you vcan see here, the company has made a standard version of Monopoly for up to six players, as well as the Monopoly Deal edition for players on the go or who want a quick session. We have more info and images for both below as they are available now for $60 and $15, respectfully.

Prepare For Threshing Day With Monopoly: Fourth Wing Edition

Welcome, cadet, to Basgiath War College—where you'll spend the next three years proving yourself as a worthy protector of Navarre! Use Outposts and Strongholds to lay claim over locations. Train every day to defeat your opponents on the mat, earning as many Blades as you can. Stay privy to the Dragon Rider's Codex and Book of Brennan to make it to Threshing and bond a dragon. The last rider with Blades at the end wins! This Monopoly Fourth Wing Edition game features classic Monopoly gameplay, so it's easy to learn. It's a cozy game for date night and a fun adult party game for up to six people. Whether you're searching for adult board games, Fourth Wing gifts, or dragon games, this Fourth Wing game is a worthy choice

Cross the parapet into the Riders Quadrant—and prove you're a defender of Navarre! Immerse yourself in an unforgettable adventure, inspired by the bestselling novel by Rebecca Yarros, in the Monopoly Fourth Wing Edition game. Bond with one of seven dragons and travel together, experiencing your first year as a cadet at Basgiath War College. Claim locations, such as the Parapet, the Gauntlet, Violet's Room, and Aretia. The more locations you protect, the more Blades you'll collect from other riders. Stay privy to the Dragon Rider's Codex and Book of Brennan to make it to Threshing. Once you own a color set of locations, mark your territory with Outposts or Strongholds to collect even more Blades. Be the last rider with Blades left to win!

Monopoly Deal: Fourth Wing Edition

Ride, fight, win in the Monopoly Deal: Fourth Wing Edition game, inspired by the bestselling Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros! Welcome to the Riders Quadrant, where you've bonded with a dragon and are on your way to becoming a protector of Navarre. Use your signet to gain a competitive advantage over other riders. Protect locations and dragons to prove yourself as a bright young military strategist. Use action cards to collect blades for a personal Armory, summon and swap properties, and more. The first rider to collect three different complete property sets wins! Looking for Fourth Wing gifts, 2-player games, or fun card games for adults, teens, and kids? This Monopoly Deal game is a worthy choice. Fourth Wing party games are also great portable travel games for road trips, bachelorette parties, and Threshing Day.

Gather an Iron Squad for the officially licensed Monopoly Deal: Fourth Wing Edition card game! Features characters, places, and themes from the bestselling series by Rebecca Yarros. To start, players choose a signet card—each with a unique special ability, such as shadow wielding or mending, to assist them throughout the game. To win, be the first rider to protect three complete sets of property cards! Locations include Aretia, Raegan's House, the Healer Quadrant, and more. Use action cards to overcome challenges, poison other riders, demonstrate your physical prowess, and more.

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