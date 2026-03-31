Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: ESO, fantasy, MMORPG, the elder scrolls
The Elder Scrolls Online Reveals New Details For Season Zero
The Elder Scrolls Online has revealed new details about what players canm expect in the new Seasonal era of the game, starting this week
Article Summary
- The Elder Scrolls Online introduces Season Zero, featuring new content, PvP upgrades, and The Night Market event.
- Season Zero launches April 2, with a new challenge difficulty, player home rewards, and Dragonknight class refresh.
- Future updates bring the Thieves Guild story, Sheogorath questline, solo dungeons, and naval combat by 2026.
- Players will return to unexplored Skyrim with the first Excursion Zone and dynamic weather effects in early 2027.
Bethesda Softworks held a special livestream today detailing what players can expect to see when Season Zero launches in The Elder Scrolls Online. The new Seasons system will happen every quarter, free to anyone who owns the game, with each season lasting about 90-days, complete with its own distinct theme that will bring new and sometimes familiar content to the title. Season Zero adds several new things to the title, including the new Event Zone, The Night Market, new player experiences, new combat, and several PvP improvements. Plus a new Challenge Difficulty system, new story content for Thieves Guild and Sheogorath, experimental naval combat with underwater
The Elder Scrolls Online Launches a New Era With Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk
Launching simultaneously for PC and console players on April 2, a new age begins for ESO with Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk. Season Zero introduces a limited-time
Also coming in Season Zero is the long-awaited Challenge Difficulty, an optional overland difficulty system. Players looking for an additional challenge will
Season One and Beyond
Arriving with Season One this summer, the Thieves Guild returns with a new story set in a visually refreshed Glenumbra
ESO Returns to Skyrim
As teased during the 2026 Seasons Direct, in early 2027, players will return to Tamriel's frozen north in an iconic region of Skyrim not previously seen in ESO. This will introduce ESO's first-ever Excursion Zone, as well as dynamic blizzards that affect the gameplay of the zone itself.
PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass
PlayStation Plus members can acquire the Gold Road Collection right now for free as part of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March. The Gold Road Collection features the ESO base game, 2024's Gold Road Chapter, and all previous Chapters, including access to the Warden, Necromancer, and Arcanist classes. This offer is available until April 6.