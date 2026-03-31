Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: ESO, fantasy, MMORPG, the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Reveals New Details For Season Zero

The Elder Scrolls Online has revealed new details about what players canm expect in the new Seasonal era of the game, starting this week

Article Summary The Elder Scrolls Online introduces Season Zero, featuring new content, PvP upgrades, and The Night Market event.

Season Zero launches April 2, with a new challenge difficulty, player home rewards, and Dragonknight class refresh.

Future updates bring the Thieves Guild story, Sheogorath questline, solo dungeons, and naval combat by 2026.

Players will return to unexplored Skyrim with the first Excursion Zone and dynamic weather effects in early 2027.

Bethesda Softworks held a special livestream today detailing what players can expect to see when Season Zero launches in The Elder Scrolls Online. The new Seasons system will happen every quarter, free to anyone who owns the game, with each season lasting about 90-days, complete with its own distinct theme that will bring new and sometimes familiar content to the title. Season Zero adds several new things to the title, including the new Event Zone, The Night Market, new player experiences, new combat, and several PvP improvements. Plus a new Challenge Difficulty system, new story content for Thieves Guild and Sheogorath, experimental naval combat with underwater exploration. And finally, some Skyrom content to bring back familiar vibes. We have the videos and notes here for you to digest as the content arrives on April 2, 2026.

The Elder Scrolls Online Launches a New Era With Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk

Launching simultaneously for PC and console players on April 2, a new age begins for ESO with Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk. Season Zero introduces a limited-time Event Zone experience with The Night Market, a new area in the Oblivion realm of Fargrave that will be available for a seven-week period. Players can choose one of three unique factions, pledging their service in a gauntlet of challenging PvE encounters and earning a free player home, Night's Den, in the process.

Also coming in Season Zero is the long-awaited Challenge Difficulty, an optional overland difficulty system. Players looking for an additional challenge will have four difficulty tiers to choose from, each with increased rewards, when it launches on June 8. Significant updates to PvP and combat also arrive during Season Zero, such as the new Veterancy PvP progression system and the first class-refresh for the Dragonknight, with the latter available in-game right now. Also live now are over 20 Player Experience Improvements designed to reduce grind and friction such as faster mount training, UI-based skill respecs and bag upgrades, and increased furnishing limits.







Season One and Beyond

Arriving with Season One this summer, the Thieves Guild returns with a new story set in a visually refreshed Glenumbra zone, continuing the original narrative that debuted a decade ago and introducing The Sage's Vault, a puzzle-focused gameplay area. The Daedric Prince of Madness Sheogorath will also return to take players on a mind-bending new questline across Tamriel. Further ahead, 2026 will see experimental content come to ESO with the High Seas of Tamriel event, featuring naval combat and underwater exploration. Solo Dungeons will introduce reimagined versions of existing dungeons for solo play, and the Crimson Veldt adds the first new base game Trial since ESO launched in 2014. ESO Returns to Skyrim As teased during the 2026 Seasons Direct, in early 2027, players will return to Tamriel's frozen north in an iconic region of Skyrim not previously seen in ESO. This will introduce ESO's first-ever Excursion Zone, as well as dynamic blizzards that affect the gameplay of the zone itself. PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass PlayStation Plus members can acquire the Gold Road Collection right now for free as part of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March. The Gold Road Collection features the ESO base game, 2024's Gold Road Chapter, and all previous Chapters, including access to the Warden, Necromancer, and Arcanist classes. This offer is available until April 6.

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