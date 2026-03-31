Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: april fools day, Prop Hunt, PUBG, PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG: Battlegrounds Launches Prop Hunt For April Fool's Day

PUBG: Battlegrounds has a special event happening for April Fool's Day, as you can play Prop Hunt mode for a limited time

Article Summary Prop Hunt mode arrives in PUBG: Battlegrounds for April Fool's, playable in Arcade Mode for two weeks.

Players alternate as Hunters or Props, disguising as objects or seeking out hidden enemies across key maps.

Each match features 12 players, split into teams, with dynamic rounds and the chance to pick roles each time.

Props deploy decoys, switch disguises, and use abilities, while Hunters risk HP with each shot for a fun twist.

Krafton has decided to add a long-requested mode to PUBG: Battlegrounds for a limited time, allowing players to experience Prop Hunt for April Fool's Day. For the next two weeks, players can join a special lobby in Arcade Mode, where they will switch off between being hunters or the props across multiple maps, including Rondo, Vikendi, and Miramar. We're honestly surprised they haven't made Prop Hunt a permanent option in the game, considering its popularity in other FPS titles and modded games. We have more details for you here, along with an informercial trailer to check out, as the mode will be available until April 7, 2026.

Did That Chair Move? Play Prop Hunt in PUBG: Battlegrounds For a Limited Time

In Prop Hunt, players are split into two roles: Props and Hunters. Props disguise themselves as everyday objects scattered across the map and attempt to stay hidden, while Hunters search for anything out of place and eliminate them before time runs out. The mode blends stealth, strategy, and deception, offering a lighthearted alternative to traditional combat gameplay. Each match features 12 players divided into 3 Hunters and nine Props, played across three rounds. At the start of each round, players can choose their preferred role, with teams automatically balanced as needed.

Matches unfold in phases. During the preparation phase, Hunters remain in a restricted area while Props select disguises and position themselves. Once the round begins, Hunters must carefully identify and eliminate Props—firing at incorrect objects reduces their HP, adding risk to each decision. Near the end of each round, a brief "Fever Time" grants Hunters increased firepower and removes penalties for incorrect shots. Props have access to a variety of abilities to stay alive, including deploying decoys, switching disguises, and using stun or flash effects to disrupt Hunters, encouraging dynamic and unpredictable gameplay.

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