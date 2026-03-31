Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert Mobile, MMORPG

Black Desert Mobile Introduces a PC Launcher As Part of Latest Update

Black Desert Mobile just a got a new update with a ton of new improvements, including a PC launcher for playing beyond your phone

Article Summary Black Desert Mobile launches an official PC launcher for enhanced desktop gameplay and controls.

New O'dyllita server offers accelerated progression and fresh starts for players of all levels.

Fishing system remastered with fish sizes, rankings, Golden Fishing Spots, and valuable rewards.

Celebrate with in-game events, including double rewards, competitive challenges, and special bonuses.

Black Desert Mobile has received a massive new update this week, with players now able to experience the title on PC and several improvements to the game. First off, the game has received a PC Launcher, allowing players to take the game off their mobile devices and play it on their computers. Very helpful for relieving neck strain and draining batteries. The game also got a new server region called O'dyllita, a remaster of the fishing mechanics, several new in-game events, and more. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Play Black Desert Mobile From The Comfort of You Compter With the PC Launcher

Black Desert Mobile expands beyond mobile devices through the introduction of an official PC launcher. This new platform enables players to experience the game in a dedicated desktop environment with improved performance, stability, and control options. The PC launcher is designed to provide a more immersive and flexible gameplay experience, with cutting-edge graphics under the graphics remaster mode.

Up to two PC Launcher instances can run at the same time, and players can enjoy enhanced visual clarity on larger screens, as well as more precise input through keyboard and mouse support. These improvements are expected to elevate both combat responsiveness and overall usability, particularly during extended play sessions. The official PC launcher can be downloaded from the PC Launcher download page on the official Black Desert Mobile webpage.

New Server: O'dyllita

A new server named O'dyllita will launch alongside the update, offering a fresh start experience and accelerated player progression. Tailored for both new and returning players, the server includes growth-focused benefits that help Adventurers quickly reach key milestones and integrate into the broader game environment. By bringing together a concentrated population of new and returning Adventurers, the server is also expected to foster a vibrant and active community. This shared starting point encourages cooperation, competition, and social interaction, all of which are central to the Black Desert Mobile experience.

Fishing Remaster

Fish will now include a size attribute, adding a new layer of variation and collection value. Adventurers will be able to obtain fish of differing sizes, introducing additional goals beyond simply catching specific species. The update will also introduce Golden Fishing Spots, which provide improved fishing opportunities and rewards. Chaos-grade Legendary Fish and Mud-Covered Bottle are also available in Golden Fishing Spots, and special titles are granted upon catching each Legendary fish for the first time.

A fish ranking system will also be implemented, allowing Adventurers to compete against each other and compare their catches based on criteria such as size. The update further includes a Fish Delivery revamp, which improves how caught fish are exchanged for rewards. The delivery price for each fish is now 1,000 times its shop price.

Celebratory In-Game Events

For the New O'dyllita Server, a competitive event named Sports Festival where Adventurers participate in selected categories and compete against others is available, along with the Double Progression Log Rewards event that doubles major rewards from the Adventurer Progression Log. Furthermore, a guild-focused event that provides double rewards for guild-related activities is also available, where Adventurers can obtain additional rewards from completing guild quests and receive double Siege/Node War bonuses upon victory.

Across both current and new servers, a referral-based event where Adventurers register a referent's Family name to receive rewards tied to Combat Power progression is available. In addition, an April Fools Event is ongoing, where Adventurers use daily Internet Café Coupons to enter a special event zone and defeat monsters for a chance at rare rewards.

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