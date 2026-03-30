Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: HeartLoop Games, Poly Fighter

Build Yourself Up In The Roguelike Fighting Game Poly Fighter

Build yourself up from being a nobody to one of the greatest fighters of all time in the rougelike fighting game Poly Fighter

Article Summary Poly Fighter is a single-player roguelike fighting game from HeartLoop Games, inspired by Street Fighter.

Progress through leagues, earn new moves, and transform your fighter after every hard-fought victory.

Mix and match moves to build your unique playstyle—be a zoner, grappler, rushdown, or anything in between.

Easy to learn yet deep to master, with endless build potential and a free demo and playtest on Steam now.

HeartLoop Games has revealed its latest game: Poly Fighter, a brand-new fighting title. The team has described this title as "Street Fighter meets Roguelike" in this single-player experience, where you become a better fighter as you rack up wins. Think of it as gaining more wisdom by fighting your opponents. As you progress, you'll gain new abilities, which you'll then incorporate into your fighting style to take on bigger challengers that come your way. With the eventual goal of becoming the best fighter around. But if you fail, you'll take a setback and have to build yourself back up again. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game has a free demo and a playtest available on Steam right now.

Show Them What You've Made Of Yourself in Poly Fighter

Welcome to Poly Fighter, a unique roguelike fighting game. Step into the ring in a single-player arcade showdown where every defeat teaches you, and every win transforms your fighter into something stronger. No ranked ladders. No online stress. Just pure, expressive 1v1 combat. Choose your path through escalating leagues and make every choice count.

Build Your Moveset With Every Win: Earn new moves mid-run, then swap and upgrade to craft devastating synergies. Will you become a zoner, grappler, or rushdown menace? Build your destiny!

Easy To Learn, Deep To Master: Simple controls mean even beginners can pull off flashy combos and pick up new moves quickly. With all the possible movesets you can build, veterans will find endless potential for expressive fighting.

Endless Build Potential: Unlock a massive cast of playable characters, each with unique perks. Combined with an enormous list of possible moves to learn from each opponent, there are thousands of possible build options for you to find.

Earn Your Title: Rise through 3 leagues and test yourself in ascension runs and secret boss fights. Every run will offer different moves to choose from, making no run the same!

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