Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in March 2026

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in March 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in March 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $315.93 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $89.30 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $68.45 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $65.72 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $54.44 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $51.07 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $45.96 Sprigatito Illustration Rare 196/193: $40.59 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $38.77 Marill Illustration Rare 204/193: $36.52 Mismagius Illustration Rare 212/193: $32.04 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $29.35 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $26.89 Tinkatuff Illustration Rare 217/193: $25.80 Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $23.02

Magikarp Illustration Rare has seen significant growth since we last checked in two months ago. It has jumped by $65, showing the staying power of this Illustration Rare over the set's rarer, but less hot, Special Illustration Rares. Other Illustration Rares are also growing. Raichu Illustration Rare has also shot up by almost $40, Maushold Illustration Rare by $20, and Tyranitar by a smaller but notable amount. Fuecoco Illustration Rare has also doubled in value! Every single one of the above cards has risen in value this year, with most of them increasing by over $5. It looks like this somewhat overlooked set might be getting some late heat.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

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