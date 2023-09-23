Posted in: Capcom, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Exoprimal
Exoprimal Reveals More Updates Coming In October
During the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Capcom had several updates for Exoprimal, including a new season, crossovers, and a Halloween event.
Capcom had several updates for current titles during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, including a preview of what's to come for Exoprimal next month. The game will be getting the Title 2 update, which will launch a brand new season on October 18, 2023. This will also include a new final mission type, a new map, and a ton of new gear. You'll also see a new Street Fighter 6 collaboration as Chun-Li joins the game, and a brand new Rathalos Armor Set skin for Murasame as part of the Monster Hunter crossover coming as part of Title Update 3 in January 2024. You'll also be able to experience a special Halloween event in the game as well. We got the details and a trailer for it all below.
- Street Fighter 6 Collaboration: In this crossover, World Warriors transform into special Exosuit skins for Deadeye (Ryu), Zephyr (Guile), and Vigilant (Chun-Li). Exofighters can also hit the streets of Bikitoa Island with Street Fighter-themed cosmetics, including emotes, Exosuit decals, Comm Wheel stamps, and charms.
- New Co-op Final Mission: In Escape missions, 10 Exofighters work together to make a getaway. In these combat tests, teams secure areas of the map to power up their Exosuits before relying on enhanced armor to break through dinosaur hordes and reach an extraction point.
- New Gear: A pair of new rigs are on the way to the Hangar! Exofighters can wield the Drone to cause a blinding explosion, or they can teleport into the fray with the Edge Strike and unleash a slash attack. Players will also unlock a variety of new skins, emotes, and other cosmetics with the Season 2 Survival Pass.
- New Map: The Ocean Platform offers a new combat area set on an offshore Hi-Xol facility. This map features narrow pathways with a lot of verticality, encouraging Exofighters to use equipment suited to the terrain.
- Exoprimal Seasonal Events: Season 2 will feature Double XP campaigns and special seasonal events where Exofighters can earn holiday-themed skins featuring jack-o'-lanterns and Santa hats.
