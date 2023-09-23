Posted in: Capcom, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Exoprimal

Exoprimal Reveals More Updates Coming In October

During the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Capcom had several updates for Exoprimal, including a new season, crossovers, and a Halloween event.

Capcom had several updates for current titles during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, including a preview of what's to come for Exoprimal next month. The game will be getting the Title 2 update, which will launch a brand new season on October 18, 2023. This will also include a new final mission type, a new map, and a ton of new gear. You'll also see a new Street Fighter 6 collaboration as Chun-Li joins the game, and a brand new Rathalos Armor Set skin for Murasame as part of the Monster Hunter crossover coming as part of Title Update 3 in January 2024. You'll also be able to experience a special Halloween event in the game as well. We got the details and a trailer for it all below.

Street Fighter 6 Collaboration: In this crossover, World Warriors transform into special Exosuit skins for Deadeye (Ryu), Zephyr (Guile), and Vigilant (Chun-Li). Exofighters can also hit the streets of Bikitoa Island with Street Fighter-themed cosmetics, including emotes, Exosuit decals, Comm Wheel stamps, and charms.

In Escape missions, 10 Exofighters work together to make a getaway. In these combat tests, teams secure areas of the map to power up their Exosuits before relying on enhanced armor to break through dinosaur hordes and reach an extraction point.

New Gear: A pair of new rigs are on the way to the Hangar! Exofighters can wield the Drone to cause a blinding explosion, or they can teleport into the fray with the Edge Strike and unleash a slash attack. Players will also unlock a variety of new skins, emotes, and other cosmetics with the Season 2 Survival Pass.

New Map: The Ocean Platform offers a new combat area set on an offshore Hi-Xol facility. This map features narrow pathways with a lot of verticality, encouraging Exofighters to use equipment suited to the terrain.

Exoprimal Seasonal Events: Season 2 will feature Double XP campaigns and special seasonal events where Exofighters can earn holiday-themed skins featuring jack-o'-lanterns and Santa hats.

