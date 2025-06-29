Posted in: Anime Expo, Atlus, Conventions, Events, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Anime Expo 2025, Atlus, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, Persona5: The Phantom X, sega

SEGA & Atlus Reveal Their Plans For Anime Expo 2025

For those of you going to Anime Expo 2025, SEGA and Atlus revealed their joint plans for what they will be doing at the event

Persona 5 fans can see Lyn Inaizumi’s first U.S. live performance and attend a dedicated panel.

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! hosts a unique fan meeting with special guests and Anime Expo freebies.

Don’t miss the SEGA/Atlus booth with live art, merch drops, cosplayer photo ops, and daily giveaways.

Both SEGA and Atlus revealed their combined plans for Anime Expo 2025, giving us a better idea of what to expect from them at the event. Among the items announced will be a special live performance from Lyn Inaizumi of Persona 5 tunes, a fan meeting for Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, a ton of stuff to do at their booth, and a pop-up shop in Little Tokyo. We have the full rundown below as the event will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 3-6.

SEGA & Atlus at Anime Expo 2025

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Fan Meeting

What: The popular rhythm game, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! will be hosting a fan meeting event for one day, only at Anime Expo 2025. The event will include a talk show with the voice actors from the game, musical numbers, a special reveal, and more! Come meet special guests including the voices of Akito Shinonome, Toya Aoyagi, Saki Tenma, and Shiho Hinomori. Attendees can receive free items created originally for Anime Expo!

Friday, July 4, 2025 from 2:00PM – 3:20PM PT Where: Peacock Theater

The Official Persona5: The Phantom X Panel Featuring Lyn's Live Performance

What: SEGA/Atlus is excited to share some of the behind-the-scenes stories of Persona5: The Phantom X's development and celebrate its global release with exclusive freebies and a special live performance by Lyn Inaizumi, featuring original songs from the Persona 5 series!

Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 10:30AM – 11:20AM PT Where: Petree Hall

Persona Music Experience with Lyn Inaizumi

What: Lyn will perform some of the most popular songs from the Persona 5 games at Anime Expo 2025 on July 5 at The Novo in Downtown LA. This is her first live performance in the U.S.!

Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 3:30PM – 4:20PM PT Where: The Novo

The SEGA/Atlus Booth

What: For the first time at Anime Expo, the SEGA/Atlus booth introduces a new stage, offering four days packed with daily merch drops, live art demonstrations, cosplayer photo ops, giveaways, interactive games and trivia, and even influencer guest appearances like Ironmouse, all celebrating iconic franchises like Persona, Yakuza, and more. Fans can also visit the merchandise store featuring over two hundred items. The merchandise booth will feature a variety of items designed with the Anime Expo 2025 logo. Attendees can purchase the AX-themed Persona 3 Reload Skate Deck and Shoulder Bag, alongside other AX-designed apparel such as the Persona 3 Reload Aigis and Metis T-Shirt, Persona 5 Royal Joker T-Shirt, and a Metaphor: ReFantazio Crewneck. Additionally, fans can look forward to exclusive Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise available at the SEGA/Atlus booth.

Open to all attendees during Exhibit Hall hours Where: SH #1300 inside the Exhibit Hall (South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center)

Little Akihabara Pop-Up

What: In addition to the above programming, SEGA/Atlus will run a month-long pop-up shop in Little Akihabara at the Little Tokyo Mall in Downtown LA, offering additional SEGA/Atlus merchandise.

June 27, 2025 – July 27, 2025 Where: Little Tokyo Mall, 319 E 2nd St Los Angeles, CA 90012

